YORK COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff's deputies said they arrested someone after he and another man were shooting at each other in the Williamsburg area of the county Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Tam-O-Shanter Blvd. When deputies got there, people told them one of the men involved in the exchange of gunfire had driven away. That man, a 54-year-old man from Hampton, later was taken to the hospital. Deputies said they expected him to survive.