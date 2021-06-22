Cancel
Dear Editor,

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is so much to celebrate in June. There is Father’s Day, the opening of farmer’s markets and, here in the Iowa Great Lakes, the beginning of vacation season to name a few. Lately I have been thinking about how the list of things to celebrate in June seems to be increasing just like the daylight throughout the month, and how this reflects our country’s ongoing maturity and ability to treat all kinds of people fairly. Many of these are changes I have witnessed in my lifetime, and that future generations may take for granted. For example, I never heard of Juneteenth – the celebration of the end of slavery – until I was an adult while on a road trip through Texas with my husband. At a stop in Galveston, I learned slavery had continued there two years, long past the end of the Civil War. When the news finally arrived sometime in mid June in 1865, the African Americans burst into joy and celebration of their freedom. Now Juneteenth is becoming more widely celebrated and recently proclaimed a national holiday. June is also a month to celebrate Gay Pride and the increasing acceptance of the LGTBQ community compared to the past. In fact, I heard a Gay Pride jingle on the Walmart sound system while shopping there this weekend.

