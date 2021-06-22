Cancel
Our new, divisive culture-war brawl

By Cathy Young
Newsday
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA push, led by conservative activists, to ban critical race theory and other "divisive concepts" from education is at the center of the latest culture-war brawl in America — a controversy that is driving fights in some Long Island school districts and prompting the introduction of bills in about a dozen states. It’s a conflict that raises complicated questions and has valid concerns and perspectives on different sides — but also plenty of ugly polemics and fearmongering.

www.newsday.com
News Break
Society
News Break
K-12 Education
Related
Alamo, TXPOLITICO

The culture wars invade the Alamo

HOW TO REMEMBER THE ALAMO — The Alamo’s halo extends far beyond the San Antonio square it occupies. For many Americans, the historic site is a symbol of the virtuousness of fighting in a righteous, losing cause. Texas politicians have long debated how to depict the 1836 battle in which Davy Crockett and a handful of Texas legends unsuccessfully tried to defend the outpost against the Mexican army. But a new book has made the argument more urgent, especially because it’s being released at a time when the GOP has been fighting progressive attempts to incorporate racial reckoning into American history curriculums.
AdvocacyPosted by
Salon

The right's attack on "critical race theory": Another battle in the Orwellian war against democracy

For the Republican Party, the white right and the broader neofascist movement, "critical race theory" means both everything and nothing. That ambiguous term has become a highly effective weapon in their war on democracy, reality, truth and freedom: It is a blank slate or empty signifier to which almost any meaning can be attached, easily used to prey on the fear, paranoia and other negative emotions widely found across White America.
Austin, TXfoxsanantonio.com

Analysis: A critical culture war over how to teach history

A conservative Austin think tank is touting a list of no-nos worthy of Dolores Umbridge, or, if you’re not a Harry Potter fan, of George Orwell. It’s out of the paranoid “if you see something, say something” genre of civics — a topical guide on how to think about a subject that might or, more likely, not might have been on your mind at all.
Societycitywatchla.com

Cultural Treason and the American Myth

VIEW FROM HERE-The interplay between lies and myths is complex. On the other hand, understanding that in America, white supremacy (WS) is cultural treason is simple. Initial Caveat: Because WS is cultural treason does not mean that the Dem’s Wokerism (Identity Politics) is not also treason. As Adam Kirsch shows...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How critical race theory became today's defining culture-war issue

As the 2020 election entered its final stretch, President Trump was searching for a means of blunting the Black Lives Matter (BLM) fervor that threatened his electoral chances in some swing states. He’d had some success with claims that Democrats supported lawlessness and wanted to defund the police, but, understanding that the best defense is a strong offense, he apparently felt the need to mount a vigorous counterattack.
Politicsmilwaukeeindependent.com

In Defense of White Culture: Why rightwing media poisons the truth to deceive the public

I am struggling to explain why a Fox News host would say to the American people, “they’re trying to take down the white culture!” But first, let me back up. Democracies don’t turn into fascist oligarchies by being invaded or losing wars. It always happens from within, and is always driven by an alliance between demagogic, populist politicians and some of the very wealthiest people in society.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Fox host rants minorities are trying to ‘take down’ white culture

A Fox News host claimed white people are “being marginalised” as schools take steps to teach “critical race theory”, while another suggested racism was not an issue in the US because Barack Obama had been president.Speaking on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, Brian Kilmeade suggested that critical race theory - which is being widely debated and is based around the idea that racism is a social construct - meant damaging white culture, although he did not define what he understood by either critical race theory or white culture.“They’re not acknowledging any improvement in our culture, the gains made, how we...
Washington Post

How and why Loudoun County became the face of the nation’s culture wars

Angry parents battling over critical race theory at rallies, outside school buildings and in rival Facebook groups. A teacher suing the school system after he was suspended for refusing to use transgender students’ pronouns. A raucous school board meeting that began with dueling protests over transgender rights and culminated in an arrest.
Societycitywatchla.com

Politically correct racism

I offer these words of Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose 2019 essay is part of the New York Times Magazine’s “1619 Project,” to the Heritage Foundation and the horde of Republican politicians currently trying to update the look and feel of American racism (a.k.a., “the lie”), to make it, you know, respectable and politically correct, so that it fits seamlessly into the mores of the 21st century.
PoliticsDaily Gate City

The right's new cultural issue

After a lot of false starts the radical right, previously the GOP, seems to have settled on an issue that has a good chance of becoming their platform for the 2022 midterm election. This is important because the radical right hasn’t had a real policy platform that would represent the party since before 2016. All that remains for this impractical, unimaginative and somewhat lazy group of politicians, are culture war topics.
EducationSalt Lake Tribune

Ross Douthat: The excesses of anti-racist education

In my last column I tried to describe part of the current controversy over race and K-12 education — the part that turns on whether it’s possible to tell a fuller historical story about slavery and segregation while also retaining a broadly patriotic understanding of America’s founding and development. In...
SocietyMissoulian

Online-only letter to the editor: Left's culture war against girls

In the July 1 Opinion article "Everyone suffers from hate agenda," Dave Chadwick claims that Gov. Greg Gianforte has legalized discrimination against the LGBTQ community. Some examples of the governor's alleged discrimination laws that were omitted by Chadwick include:. 1. Preventing doctors from amputating teenage girls' healthy breasts. 2. Preventing...
EconomyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Country's first black billionaire calls for reparations so America can 'atone' for racist history

America’s first black billionaire said people need to “atone” for the country’s history by paying reparations to the nation’s black population. “Reparations would require the entire country to … admit that the result of slavery has been 200 years of systemic racism, and for that reason, black folks have been denied $13-$15 trillion of wealth, and therefore, we as a country now must atone by paying black people of all stripes — the rich ones, the poor ones, and the middle — out of our pocket,” said Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television.

