Our new, divisive culture-war brawl
A push, led by conservative activists, to ban critical race theory and other "divisive concepts" from education is at the center of the latest culture-war brawl in America — a controversy that is driving fights in some Long Island school districts and prompting the introduction of bills in about a dozen states. It’s a conflict that raises complicated questions and has valid concerns and perspectives on different sides — but also plenty of ugly polemics and fearmongering.www.newsday.com