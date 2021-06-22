Our new, divisive culture-war brawl

HOW TO REMEMBER THE ALAMO — The Alamo’s halo extends far beyond the San Antonio square it occupies. For many Americans, the historic site is a symbol of the virtuousness of fighting in a righteous, losing cause. Texas politicians have long debated how to depict the 1836 battle in which Davy Crockett and a handful of Texas legends unsuccessfully tried to defend the outpost against the Mexican army. But a new book has made the argument more urgent, especially because it’s being released at a time when the GOP has been fighting progressive attempts to incorporate racial reckoning into American history curriculums.