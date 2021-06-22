Cancel
Benton County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Linn by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Linn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUCHANAN...NORTHEASTERN BENTON...SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND NORTHERN LINN COUNTIES At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Urbana, or 11 miles northeast of Vinton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Center Point and Walker around 540 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Troy Mills, Paris, Central City, Coggon, Ryan and Prairieburg. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
