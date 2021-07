CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has turned his own film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood into a novel, following the somewhat forgotten tradition in show business of adapting cinema into literature as a marketing tool, as opposed to the more common reversed method. While the idea of expanding on the story of the exhilarating 2019 period piece in a book was already intriguing enough, it also does call to mind just how many other movies there are that have not been made into movie novelizations but perhaps should. That being said, the following are a few favorites that sound like perfect candidates to be given such treatment and we thought a couple of other classic Quentin Tarantino movies would be a perfect way to start.