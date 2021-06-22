Cancel
Movies

Exclusive Excerpt from Dahlia Schweitzer’s Haunted Homes

By Film Threat Staff
Film Threat
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaunted Homes examines not only the growth of the suburban neighborhood but also its long-term impact on American identity and the American family as depicted in US film and television. Suburbia is not just an architectural choice or geographic preference. Suburbia establishes and reinforces specific modes of behavior, not all of which come with messages of opportunity and hope. It shifts focus to the family while, at the same time, isolating the family—from other people and the individual members from each other. It is a fundamental rethinking of the relationship between city and home, between husband and wife, between job and family, between private and public space.

