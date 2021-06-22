Consecutive Crabs wins cap off Seattle Studs series

The Humboldt Crabs closed out their four-game series against the Seattle Studs with a 3-2 victory on Sunday at the Arcata Ball Park. The Crabs got an early lead with two runs in the first frame. David Morgan’s single base hit to center field brought Dylan McPhillips home from second base for the first run of the game. Josh Lauck repeated the dose, with a drive down center field to bring in teammate Morgan to double the home team’s lead.