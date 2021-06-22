The Shadow Strikes

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt appears that through human history, there have always been dark figures lurking in the shadows fighting for justice and the innocent, as law enforcement and our leaders turn a blind eye. In our walk down film history, the masked hero began with Judex, followed by Zorro, and now stepping up to the plate is The Shadow.

TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Shadows House “Watchers in the Night”

After the phantom issue, a lot of the dolls are being questioned. One of the leaders of the group, Barbie, has a real angry personality. Emilico is naive to how things work and steps up to defend a fellow doll named Rum. Due to her outburst Emilico, Rum, and another doll named Shaun get night watch duty. What could go wrong?
MoviesFilm Threat

Batman: The Movie

When I think of Batman, I think of Adam West. For us old folks, he’s arguably (understatement!) the most iconic version of the Caped Crusader. From the 1960s through the 80s, West’s interpretation of Batman was the high standard for superheroes in film and television until Richard Donner’s Superman came along, which started the slow descent to the ground for the superhero genre.
MoviesCollider

Noomi Rapace Leads a Creepy Icelandic Thriller in First Trailer for A24's 'Lamb'

Indie darling A24 announced it will be the U.S. distributor of Lamb, a new horror film that just got an international teaser trailer before premiering at 2021’s Cannes Film Festival. The debut feature from Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson is part of “Un Certain Regard”, a competitive sidebar at Cannes dedicated to films that have a non-traditional story to tell.
MoviesFilm Threat

The Forever Purge

NOW IN THEATERS! Like the Saw franchise, The Purge series has endured longer than many would have expected, amassed a following by reveling in its exploitation roots, and occasionally flirted with grander socio-political ideas. The Forever Purge is the fifth and apparently final entry in the franchise (not including the television series). Creator James DeMonaco returns once again as writer, but like 2018’s prequel The First Purge, he hands the directing reins over to another. Everardo Gout, who helmed a vicious, vigorous Spanish exploitation flick, Days of Heaven.
MoviesNorth Coast Journal

Retro Dread Redux

FALSE POSITIVE. To dispense with it at the outset: Yes, Rosemary's Baby (1968) is part of the conversation. It has been for more than half a century. It arguably invented — or at least created a lasting identity for — mainstream American horror movies and, in so doing, created its own ripple-effect of sub-genres within sub-genres that is still being repeated. As always, there is an argument to be made by scholars with better educations than I about predecessors, pretenders, etc., but, in its way, Rosemary's Baby was Jaws before Jaws.
Movies/Film

‘VAL’ Trailer: Val Kilmer Gets a Documentary Decades in the Making

Amazon Studios and A24’s documentary VAL, about the life and career of actor Val Kilmer, just released its official trailer. The documentary boasts to have been “more than 40 years in the making” and features tons of unseen footage from Kilmer’s personal recordings. The actor brought his camera almost everywhere he went, and the trailer shows behind-the-scenes footage from classics like Tombstone, Top Gun, and more.
MoviesIGN

VAL - Official Trailer

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.
Sycamore, ILdekalbcountyonline.com

The Long Shadow Film: Stream And Live Q&A Link

In celebration of Juneteenth, Sycamore Public Library is joining over 25 local libraries to host a free streaming event of The Long Shadow. There will also be a live Q&A with the Director. The Long Shadow is a documentary where Director Frances Causey “traces her family’s legacy of white privilege,...
Moviescineuropa.org

Benjamin Martins • Director of The Shadow Hour

Taking place once a year are the First Steps Awards, destined to promote the new generation of German filmmakers in different categories, such as short films, screenwriting, cinematography and of course directing. Benjamin Martins was one of three nominees for the award going to the best feature length production. He has emerged victorious with his existential drama The Shadow Hour.
MoviesFilm Threat

The Video Store

Rickey Bird, Jr’s The Video Store covers the events in Bakersfield as aliens return to the city to abduct more specimens for examination. As the strange sightings appear throughout the town, our story focuses on a young boy at Bird’s Movie Zone, who is staring at the video store’s only copy of Killer Vampires — “too wild for young eyes” — on VHS. Finally, the store owner warns the kid to put the movie back on the shelf because he’s too young.
MoviesFilm Threat

Massacre Academy

The opening title sequence of Massacre Academy reeks of trying too damn hard. Writer-director Mark Cantu begins his horror-comedy with a series of news interviews and segments detailing the horrific killing of several people on a college campus. The whole affair has a whiff of farce, with its oddball interviewees and awkward anchor segues. Without proper knowledge of the tone or atmosphere the filmmaker is aiming for, none of this is all that amusing or interesting. But fear not, horror heads, as once the story proper begins, the movie proves to be a rather enjoyable ride.
MoviesDaily Illini

Hidden Gem: ‘Night of the Demon’ (1957)

French-born director Jacques Tourneur made a handful of cult films for RKO studios in the 1940s and never became an A-list director or household name. He is mostly remembered for three low-budget horror films, including “Cat People” (1942), “I Walked with a Zombie” (1943) and “The Leopard Man” (1943) before he made “Out of the Past” with Robert Mitchum, Kirk Douglas and Jane Greer in 1947, which remains one of the finest film noir crimes films ever made.
Movies/Film

‘Lamb’ Trailer: Noomi Rapace Raises a Sheep Child in A24’s New Horror Movie

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival is now underway, and one of the films playing this year in the Un Certain Regard section is Lamb, an Icelandic thriller starring Noomi Rapace as the (adoptive?) mother of a half-human, half-sheep child. You heard that right. The film is set to premiere at the festival on July 13 but indie-horror distributor A24 has already acquired the North American rights and now we have a look at the first international teaser.
MoviesFilm Threat

Eat Wheaties!

I’ve often mentioned that comedy in independent film is the most challenging genre (next to musicals) to pull off. Generally, indie comedies are all about a steady mind-numbing stream of jokey/hokey dialogue or present a humorous premise and think a funny idea is good enough to elicit a laugh. Scott Abramovitch’s Eat Wheaties! amazingly strikes the right balance and sets the bar for independently produced comedy.
Video GamesCollider

The Ending of 'Shadow of the Colossus,' Explained

First released on the PS2 in the mid-2000s, then later remastered by Bluepoint Games on both the PS3 and the PS4, Shadow of the Colossus has been an integral part of the gaming community’s collective consciousness for quite a while. Between Kow Otani’s transportive soundtrack, the stunning locales, and, of course, the David and Goliath-style boss battles, it’s a certifiably unforgettable experience. Yet for all its grandeur, the game takes a minimalist approach to storytelling; relatively speaking, there’s very little in the way of dialogue or cutscenes. The majority of the game’s worldbuilding, as well as its emotional core, is instead slowly but surely spread out and built up across the whole experience. Perhaps not incidentally, the ending isn’t easy to grasp. In order to make sense of it, we should backtrack a bit.
Mental Healthmigraine.com

What are Cluster Shadows and Ghosts?

People who experience cluster attacks often have pain outside of the traditional attacks. While the cluster attacks are completely debilitating and the pain is excruciating, shadows and ghosts are a part of the process and the emotional toll they bring is very real. Shadows and ghosts have a place in our conversation as well. Knowing these odd experiences are common has helped me in managing my cluster disease. The symptoms of shadows and ghosts can certainly vary from person to person. This is a bit of my experience and I look forward to hearing what they are like for you in the comments.

