Today is the birthday of Damian Keeng, owner and operator of Orbital Space Comics, the comic shop in London that's right next to Leicester Square. Once upon a time, its location was the old Photographer's Gallery and over the decades they have used the length of the store for art galleries. But with the newly redesigned store, they have doubled down on that aspect and, rather than a comic store with an art gallery, have become an art gallery with a comic books store. They are running a few evening launch events, but I went down yesterday to see the (mostly) finished new Orbital before its launch that evening.