An Appreciation of a Film Classic: The Color of Money

If you’ve been reading any Vanyaland film coverage over the last several years, you know that we’re big fans of Val Kilmer, one of the most real, insightful, and weirdest dudes to come out of the Studio System in the modern era. Sure, he was in tons of iconic movies playing equally iconic people — Doc Holliday, Batman, Jim Morrison, hell, even John Holmes — but there was always a different side to Kilmer, a pensive one that would often emerge in interviews or his art or his stage show. Now, after surviving throat cancer and publishing his memoirs, Kilmer’s opened up his private vault of home movies, spanning through his early days making movies with his brothers and friends all the way through him inhabiting the biggest roles of his career, to a pair of documentary filmmakers, and the resulting documentary, Val, is an up-close look at one of the most bizarre — and iconic — careers in Hollywood. Amazon dropped a trailer for the film earlier on Tuesday, and man, it looks like something special.