Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

An Appreciation of a Film Classic: The Color of Money

By Film Threat Staff
Film Threat
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Color of Money may be coming up 25 years old, but the incredible performances of Paul Newman and Tom Cruise still make this an absolute classic, let alone the directing of Martin Scorsese. The sequel to one of the greatest movies of all time, it perfectly portrays the dingy pool halls of the 80’s with just a hint of edgy charm.

filmthreat.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Tevis
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Paul Newman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Color Of Money#Film#Real Money#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
Movieskentonbee.com

Film

Fri. 25-thurs. 1 Dream Horse — Based on a true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town bartender. Features Tori Collette and Damian Lewis, 4 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26; 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27; and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 28-July 1, at The Aurora Theatre, […]
MoviesScreendaily

Visit Films boards sales on Cannes Classics selection ‘The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas’ (exclusive)

Visit Films has boarded worldwide rights on Mark Cousins’ Cannes Classics documentary The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas. Cousins joins Thomas on the producer’s annual road trip from London to the Cannes Film Festival as he recalls some of his most iconic films like Bernardo Bertolucci’s multiple Oscar winner The Last Emperor, David Cronenberg’s Crash, and Nic Roeg’s Bad Timing.
MoviesIGN

VAL - Official Trailer

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.
MoviesDecider

Before Lamentis: ‘Loki’ Episode 3 Embraces the Quiet Romance of Richard Linklater’s Classic Films

Two strangers opening up on a train, walking for hours in the moonlight, and enjoying the sights of a foreign city with a strict time limit haunting them at every turn. Is this one of Richard Linklater’s classic Before films, starting with the iconic indie romance Before Sunrise, or Episode 3 of Disney+’s Loki? The latest installment of Loki threw Marvel fans a real curveball, stranding Loki (Tom Hiddleston) with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) on Lamentis-I, a doomed moon with no way out. The two rival Loki variants fight, bicker, team up, ride a train, walk all night, and meditate on the meaning of love…all before the apocalypse sets in.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Val Kilmer Documentary VAL On PRIME Video August 6 – Watch The Trailer

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Tim Burton Almost Directed This Classic Horror Film

The 1984 horror comedy “Gremlins” remains a classic, thanks to its adorably evil title monsters. Directed by Joe Dante, “Gremlins” tells the story of a young man who learns the hard way that rules are put in place for a reason. Randall Peltzer (Hoyt Axton) buys a mysterious creature known as a mogwai for his son Billy’s (Zach Galligan) Christmas gift, which he names Gizmo. Randall repeats the three rules he’s been given for Gizmo, and tells Billy to make sure he follows them: never get Gizmo wet, never let him in the sun, and never feed him after midnight. Of course, Billy isn’t quite careful enough and Gizmo gets splashed with water — spawning multiple evil mogwais from his back who wreak havoc on the town.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

10 Movies I’m Not Going To Miss At The Plaza Classic Film Festival

I adore classic movies. My default tv channel is Turner Classic Movies and if I have free time you can bet I am watching a classic movie on my DVR. I also adore the chance El Paso has gotten for the last fourteen years to watch classic movies where they should be watched, on the big screen in a gorgeous movie house. The Plaza Classic Film Festival brings amazing movies to El Paso every year and the historic Plaza Theater is the perfect place to watch them.
Moviesvanyaland.com

The trailer for ‘Val’ gives you a close look at Val Kilmer’s life

If you’ve been reading any Vanyaland film coverage over the last several years, you know that we’re big fans of Val Kilmer, one of the most real, insightful, and weirdest dudes to come out of the Studio System in the modern era. Sure, he was in tons of iconic movies playing equally iconic people — Doc Holliday, Batman, Jim Morrison, hell, even John Holmes — but there was always a different side to Kilmer, a pensive one that would often emerge in interviews or his art or his stage show. Now, after surviving throat cancer and publishing his memoirs, Kilmer’s opened up his private vault of home movies, spanning through his early days making movies with his brothers and friends all the way through him inhabiting the biggest roles of his career, to a pair of documentary filmmakers, and the resulting documentary, Val, is an up-close look at one of the most bizarre — and iconic — careers in Hollywood. Amazon dropped a trailer for the film earlier on Tuesday, and man, it looks like something special.
Movies/Film

‘VAL’ Trailer: Val Kilmer Gets a Documentary Decades in the Making

Amazon Studios and A24’s documentary VAL, about the life and career of actor Val Kilmer, just released its official trailer. The documentary boasts to have been “more than 40 years in the making” and features tons of unseen footage from Kilmer’s personal recordings. The actor brought his camera almost everywhere he went, and the trailer shows behind-the-scenes footage from classics like Tombstone, Top Gun, and more.
Moviesthemusicuniverse.com

Reinterpreted INXS classics accompany ‘Original Sin’ short film

Autumn Miller and Trevor Jackson star in the vibrant short film. On July 16th, Petrol/UMe will launch Original Sin – The 7 Sins featuring the songs and music of INXS on the Veeps streaming platform. Original Sin is a modern-day love story about a broken-hearted heroine and her journey through the seven sins and the quest towards the virtue of Hope. The music of the legendary global rock band INXS seamlessly accompanies the film, and ultimately, the young heroine finds true love while the world heals with her. Tickets for the Veeps screening are available now.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Would Love To Remake ‘First Blood’ With Adam Driver & Kurt Russell & Contemplated Making ‘Sgt. Rock’

Quentin Tarantino is an accomplished filmmaker and, now, a best-selling author. But, first and foremost, he’s a film fan. A massive film fan. So, during interviews (which he’s doing plenty of thanks to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization press tour), he’s quick to point out random filmmakers and features that he’s currently thinking about. In that sense, it’s easy to understand how Tarantino’s view of David O. Russell’s filmmaking career has led him to have a desire to hypothetically remake “First Blood.” Trust me, it takes a few logical leaps but Tarantino gets there.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Richard Donner

William Shatner Pays Respects to Richard Donner With Memory of Their Classic ‘Twilight Zone’ Episode. It came as a bit of a shock to some to learn that Richard Donner directed arguably the most well-known Twilight Zone episode of all time, which just so happened to star William Shatner. Donner.
Jamestown, NYPost-Journal

Reg Lenna Continues Classic Film Series

The science fiction fantasy film, E.T. the Extraterrestrial, will show today at 7 p.m. and the movie musical In The Heights will show July 9 at 7 p.m. at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts. The Reg is continuing its run of classic films in the middle of each week...
MoviesTime Out Global

Val Kilmer has been filming his own documentary for 50 years

Val Kilmer has worn many hats across his long career: '80s heartthrob, method-actor, egomaniac, poet, thespian, action hero and even MacGruber villain. Now, in a new A24 documentary that bears his name, the screen legend dives into each and every one in intimate detail. "I was the first guy I...
GamblingFilm Threat

Best 3 Movies About Gamblers and Casinos of All Time

Gambling has captivated humans for centuries, and it is still a thrilling subject for many directors. Over the past few decades, we have seen dozens of action movies that featured gamblers and casinos. Here are three top-rated masterpieces. You may disagree with our rating, but the artistic value of these classics is undeniable.
MoviesScreendaily

How Cannes Val Kilmer doc 'Val' will make viewers "fall in love" with the enigmatic actor

In Cannes Premiere entry Val, longtime editors Leo Scott and Ting Poo (editor of 2018 best documentary short Oscar winner Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405) team up for their joint directorial debut as they film the daily life of Top Gun, Tombstone, and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer and weave in footage from thousands of hours of home movies Kilmer shot over several decades documenting his personal and professional life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy