Steelers SS Terrell Edmunds isn’t as bad as NFL analyst and many others think

By Tommy Jaggi
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrell Edmunds’ name was recently dragged through the mud by an NFL analyst, but here’s why the Steelers safety isn’t as bad as he thinks. When it comes to draft selections, everyone is entitled to their own opinion on who they believe the worst Pittsburgh Steelers pick has been under Kevin Colbert. It’s subjective; it isn’t necessarily right or wrong. However, if you think that the worst pick in recent years has been Terrell Edmunds, I would respectfully disagree.

