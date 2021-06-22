Cancel
Hawaii State

Rebecca Keliihoomalu of Corcoran Pacific Properties Sells Modern Hawaii Island Home for $4.8 Million

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOHALA WATERFRONT, HI - Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 59-112 Kihi Kihi Place by Rebecca Keliihoomalu for $4.8 mllion. A stunning custom resort home on the Kohala Coast with spectacular, deep 180-degree ocean views. Built in 2017 in a Hawaiian contemporary design to meticulous standards and featured in Karen Andersons cover article in At Home Magazine as: Sleek and Unique: Kohala Waterfront Home Showcases Minimalist, Modern Aesthetic. Kohala Waterfront is a private oceanfront gated community of multi-million-dollar homes overlooking Kaiopae Bay and across the channel to Maui, with near perfect weather, great snorkeling and just minutes away from world-class resort amenities and the historic town of Waimea. Watch the whales and spinner dolphins, listen to the waves and enjoy year-round incredible sunsets from this magical spot. This rare site provides unblockable views of full ocean, white water, south to north coastline and Maui.

