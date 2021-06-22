'Jaws' Reboot Not Happening as Long as Steven Spielberg Has a Say

Tributes are pouring in for director Richard Donner, who has died aged 91. The filmmaker behind Lethal Weapon and Superman and more enjoyed a career spanning over five decades. Among his best-known films were the Lethal Weapon franchise, the 1976 horror The Omen, and the 1985 adventure film The Goonies.Following the news of his death, fellow directors acknowledged Donner as a major influence on their own work, and credited his attitude towards filmmaking. Steven Spielberg, a close friend who worked with Donner on The Goonies, hailed him as “the greatest Goonie of all”. “Dick had such a powerful command...