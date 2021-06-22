Cancel
'Jaws' Reboot Not Happening as Long as Steven Spielberg Has a Say

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere won't be another Jaws movie if Steven Spielberg has any say in the matter. As the prolific director's Amblin Partners strikes a deal with Netflix to make cinematic magic, Spielberg fans are itching to learn what's to come of the new relationship. Unfortunately for Jaws fans, Deadline reports one film they won't see is the rumored Jaws reboot. Universal Studios allegedly brought up the subject, with Spielberg attached as a producer, but the director gave a quick and absolute no.

