Mull, Billy

Billy Lane Mull, 77, of Black Dog Farm in Rydal, GA passed away on June 20, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel with Rev. Scotty Davis officiating. Billy was born in the Blue Ridge, GA area on September 30, 1943. He was an eagle scout and enjoyed civil war relic hunting, playing golf, raising many pets, and traveling with family and friends. He was a diehard fan of Tennessee Vols football. Billy retired as a 1st Sgt from the Army National Guard after 20 years while also working for the Cobb Police Department where he retired after 42 years as a Bomb Technician and a Deputy Chief. Billy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice H. Mull and he is survived by his children and extended family. A visitation will be held the hour before the service at the funeral home. MayesWardDobbins.com 770-428-1511.