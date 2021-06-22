Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Lucifer' Star Aimee Garcia Joins Another Hit Show as Netflix Dramedy Wraps Season 6

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucifer star Aimee Garcia has joined another hit show, as the fan-favorite Netflix dramedy wraps up filming Season 6. According to Deadline, Garcia has been added to the cast of Woke, a Hulu series starring former New Girl actor Lamorne Morris. In the show, Morris plays Keef Knight, a Black cartoonist who hits a major life-changing event just as he's about to break through to the mainstream.

popculture.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Haysbert
Person
Lamorne Morris
Person
Aimee Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Fox#Wb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dexter
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
TVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
MoviesPopculture

Netflix's New Hitman Thriller Is Its Fourth-Most-Watched Movie Right Now

Netflix recently dropped a new hitman thriller, and it is currently the streaming service's fourth-most-watched movie. The movie is titled Xtreme, and it is described as a "fast-paced and action-packed thriller" about a "retired hitman who, "along with his sister and a troubled teen, takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother." The film stars Teo Garcia, Oscar Jaenade, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Oscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Juan Diego and Luis Zahera, among others.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
TV SeriesRefinery29

This Niche Thriller Series Got Canceled Right When It Hit The Netflix Top 10

When working on a television series, any showrunner's biggest fear is that their story will come to an end prematurely, leaving beloved characters and their intricate plot lines in a lurch. After three exciting seasons, NBC's Manifest has met that unfortunate fate, but its cast and crew are now rallying for the show to find a new home.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Passing On Manifest Season 4, Netflix Orders Two Seasons Of Dating Show Where People Dress Like Animals

It's been a disappointing past few months for TV audiences, with cancellations coming fast and furious across both linear television and streaming. One of the latest fatal blows came when NBC cancelled the mystery-driven drama Manifest, and while fans were extremely excited by the possibility that Netflix would put in a Season 4 renewal order, given how popular the first seasons have been since debuting on the streaming service. Unfortunately, Netflix said no to more Manifest, just as it said no to more seasons of Jupiter's Legacy and The Irregulars, but you know what they DID order up? The reality series Sexy Beasts, where contestants dress like animals as part of its central blind-date concept.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix viewers outraged as popular teen drama cancelled after just one season

Netflix has cancelled the popular teen drama Grand Army, much to the disappointment of its passionate fanbase. The show's first season, which was released in October of last year, followed five students at a large high school in Brooklyn and chronicled their "take on our chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future."
TV SeriesPopculture

Has 'Manifest' Been Canceled Despite Netflix Debut?

NBC's Manifest has a big Thursday. Not only did the Season 4 finale air, but the first two seasons were made available on Netflix. However, the future of the science fiction drama remains as in flux as the show's central mystery about Montego Air Flight 828. NBC has not renewed or canceled the show for a fifth season yet.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Tyler Perry Brings ‘Madea’ Out Of Retirement For New Netflix Movie

Tyler Perry has announced that Madea isn’t retiring after all. Because the mogul has teamed with Netflix for an all-new installment of the movie franchise. The Hollywood titan has revealed that ‘A Madea Homecoming’ will be heading to the streamer in 2022. Perry, as ever, will serve as writer, director,...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on June 14

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Monday, June 14 begins the week with consistency, as Monday's list is nearly identical to Sunday's. Over the weekend, NBC's sci-fi drama Manifest took off and landed in first, knocking last week's champ Sweet Tooth down to second. The French crime caper series Lupin peaks in third place following the release of the second half of Season 1, followed by Cocomelon and Lucifer.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NBC Finally Made Cancellation And Renewal Decisions For Last Shows In Limbo. Unfortunately, It's Not Good News.

The cancel and renew part of the TV season is never the most comfortable time of the year for the myriad people involved in the industry, but this year has been a particularly storied bloodbath, with some seemingly heavy hitters saying goodbye before their time. While shows on CBS (RIP Mom, MacGyver) were cancelled relatively quickly, over at NBC the cancellation season has been elongated thanks to the network putting several series in limbo last month. Unfortunately, the outcome was likely not what any of those shows would have hoped.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell and Others Join Tom Hardy in Netflix Action Thriller 'Havoc' (EXCLUSIVE)

“Havoc,” an action thriller starring Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, has rounded out its cast. In addition to the previously announced Hardy and Whitaker, the Netflix movie will also feature Timothy Olyphant, “Training Day” and “The Umbrella Academy” actor Justin Cornwell, star of the upcoming Edgar Wright horror film “Last Night in Soho” Jessie Mei Li and Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann. Supporting cast members include Quelin Sepulveda, “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia” actor Luis Guzmán, “Headshot” star Sunny Pang, and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson.
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

Netflix’s ‘Black Summer’ Season 2 Is What ‘The Last Of Us’ Show Should Be Like

As I watched season 2 of Black Summer on Netflix this past week, I couldn’t help but feel like its entire vibe felt so...familiar. A few episodes in, I realized what it was. This was the closest iteration of Sony’s The Last of Us video game I had ever seen on a screen before. And given that a Last of Us series is coming to HBO in the coming year or so, I think it’s pretty important for the show to take notes from everything Black Summer gets right.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in July and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” Season 2 (available Tuesday, July 6) Why Should I Watch? Having already written one review of Tim Robinson’s ineffable sketch series and whilst preparing to write another, let me tell you one thing I’ve learned: It’s nearly impossible to articulate why “I Think You Should Leave” is a top-tier comedy. Sure, you can explain a few of the jokes — for instance, “‘The Bones Are Their Money’ is funny because musicians can’t just instinctively follow their lead singer and make up a hit song on the spot, lyrics and all, so illustrating an extreme misread of that scenario upends expectations” — but that… sounds… boring. It’s often Robinson’s unrelenting exuberance, the way he contorts his face into exasperated expressions or elevates his voice to ear-shattering pitches, that provides the perfect punctuation for these three- or four-minute sketches, shifting them from clever comic scenarios into unforgettable pieces of iconic candy. There’s a reason we’ve been relying on multiple sketches from Season 1 for meme fodder over the past two years: “I Think You Should Leave” just clicks with something deep within all of us. It’s just damn funny.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Season 4 Cast Adds Young Netflix Actor

Yellowstone Season 4 will debut on Paramount Network later this year, and it will feature a young Netflix actor newly added to the cast. Deadline reports that Finn Little has joined Yellowstone, and will be playing Carter, a boy whom the Duttons begin looking after. Carter is said to remind everyone of a young Rip Dutton, played by Cole Hauser. Little has been an up-and-coming star for some time now, and previously appeared in Netflix's Tidelands.
TV Seriesjustjaredjr.com

An OG 'Batwoman' Star Is Leaving The Show After 2 Seasons

The season two finale just aired on Sunday night (June 27), and one person is leaving the show after two seasons. Showrunner Caroline Dries is opening up about this character leaving. You may have noticed that Dougray Scott, who plays Commander Jacob Kane, wasn’t in the last two episodes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy