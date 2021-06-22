Hamby, Helen

Helen Elizabeth "Betty" Hamby, age 91 of Smyrna, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. A memorial reception will be held from 3-5 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021 in the Family Celebration Center at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. A native of Macon, Mrs. Hamby had been a lifelong resident of Smyrna, and was a graduate of Smyrna High School. She was employed by Retail Credit, which later became Equifax, for over 15 years. Mrs. Hamby and her husband refinished antique furniture, and this was her true love. She was a longtime member of Smyrna First Baptist Church. Mrs. Hamby was one of 10 children, 4 of her siblings having preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her loving husband James Marcellus Hamby, and her daughter Frances Hamby Moore. She is survived by her daughter and son in law Marsha and Haywood Savage of Smyrna, sisters Lynda W. McLeroy of Marietta, Frances W. Williams of Carrollton, Sandra W. Louden of Tellico Plains TN, brothers Sam Waldron of Macon, Buddy Waldron of Newnan, grandchildren Elizabeth Ashley Bacon Mize, Max Tyler Bacon, great grandchildren Abigail "Abby" Mize, Harrison, Tripp, and Claudia Bacon. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to Calvary Children's Home 1430 Lost Mountain Road Powder Springs, GA 30127 www.calvarykids.org or your favorite charity. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467.