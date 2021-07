It’s going to be longer than originally expected before the Reds get Nick Senzel back on the field, as manager David Bell told reporters, including MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon, that Senzel isn’t likely to be activated from the 60-day injured list as soon as he is immediately eligible. “I would think towards the end of July before we would see him back here,” Bell said. “That’s a bit of a guess, but just because there’s not an exact clear day right now. He’s definitely progressing the right way, but it’s just taken some time.”