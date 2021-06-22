Cancel
Wildlife

Professor and students ‘monkeying around’

By Junette Reyes
panthernow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychology professor Eliza Nelson and her “monkey team” comprised of biology and psychology undergraduates are conducting research on brain organization in humans by studying monkeys. The research is unique to FIU because of the involvement of non-human primates but also because of the model species being studied — spider monkeys....

panthernow.com
