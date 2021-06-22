Cancel
Hancock County, IL

Hancock County Sheriff Announces Arrest of Nauvoo Man on Meth Charge

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nauvoo, Illinois resident is under arrest in Hancock County after attempting to elude a County Sherriff’s Deputy. According to information provided by the Hancock County Sheriff’s office, 40 year old Joshua B Seymour was riding a Black Harley Davidson Motorcycle in Hancock County when a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop related to traffic violations in Powelton, Illinois. According to the deputy in charge, Seymour refused to pull over after the deputy had used lights and sirens to initiate the stop. Further down the road, Seymour lost control over the motorcycle leading to a crash and Seymour abandoning the motorcycle and attempting to flee on foot. Sheriff’s Office K9 was deployed and Seymour was apprehended. A subsequent search of the area into which Mr Seymour had attempted to flee led to the discovery of less than 5 grams of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia. Mr Seymour was placed under arrest and is facing charges including Speeding, Fleeing and Eluding, Operating Uninsured Vehicle, and Possession of Less than 5 grams of Methamphetamine. Seymour also had an outstanding arrest warrant in Hancock County. Mr Seymour is currently housed at the Hancock County Jail awaiting disposition of his case.

