Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

21 of the Best Men's Haircuts for Square Faces

By Adam Hurly
Byrdie
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the surest ways to get a stellar haircut is to first assess the shape of your face, and then apply some geometric logic to the canvas. For this reason, the best haircuts for square-faced men are going to be different from those of other faces. That’s because square-shaped faces (unlike their oval, triangle, rectangle, circle, and diamond counterparts) have a wide-set bone structure that stays nearly uniform from temple to jawline. It cuts over sharply at the jaw (even if the chin dips downward) and gives the face a “strong” definition, for lack of a better word.

www.byrdie.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Aesop
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Colton Haynes
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Josh Hutcherson
Person
Liev Schreiber
Person
Henry Golding
Person
Jesse Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzz Cut#The Best Men S Haircuts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
Hair CarePosted by
Glamour

These ’70s Hair Trends Will Be Everywhere This Summer

We've revisited the ’90s; we've done butterfly clips, straightened tendrils, scrunchies, and Rachel Green–style plastic claw clasps. So where to next? Well, ’70s hair trends just called, and they're ready for a revival. This season, brush up on Farrah Fawcett, Diana Ross, Stevie Nicks, and Brigitte Bardot. All four are...
Hair CareVogue

Grey Hair Is Trending At Cannes

Not so long ago, women were taught to dread going grey. But, as Andie MacDowell made clear on the Cannes 2021 red carpet at the premiere of Annette on Tuesday evening, it’s now unequivocally the shade du jour. And judging by how good she looked, you’d be a fool not to embrace it too.
Apparelthemanual.com

Keep it Cool This 2021 with the Best Men’s Summer Shirts

Staying cool in the summer is a tall order, no matter what you’re wearing, but it will be a little bit easier if you’re wearing one of the best men’s lightweight shirts. Whether you seek a dress shirt or a casual shirt, these picks will set you on the right path. They’ll keep you looking sharp and polished without betraying the fact that you’re actually wearing a shirt that’s lighter than air (OK, not quite … but you get the point). Stay cool out there.
ApparelPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Men’s Sandals We’re Wearing This Summer

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Something wonderful happened recently: Men’s sandals became stylish. Tyler, the Creator started wearing Suicoke sandals, Kanye started making...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Paris Fashion Week SS22 Men's Best Clothes and Pieces

With a semi-normalized Paris Fashion Week in the proverbial bag, there's another vast selection of lookbooks and runway presentations to pick through, providing ample opportunity to scope Spring/Summer 2022's grails ahead of time. Though there are more than enough goodies to last a lifetime, we've picked out a few bits to add to your shopping list for next summer, skimming some of the choicest pieces alongside some goods that may have gotten lost in the ever-hectic seasonal shuffle from luxury labels and indies alike.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

NBA-Loved Stylist Courtney Mays On The Best Men’s Accessories for Summer

When stylish sports stars want to score points in their fashion games, they look to Courtney Mays. Los Angeles-based stylist is responsible for the off-court and red carpet wardrobes of NBA players DeAndre Jordan, Kevin Love and Chris Paul as well as former NFL player Jeremy Kelley, the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and Blackish‘s Anthony Anderson, to name just a handful of clients.
ApparelPosted by
The Independent

7 best men’s ties and pocket squares for adding the final flourish to your look

The smallest details often make the greatest impact when it comes to menswear, and nowhere is this more evident than in the case of ties and pocket squares.These simple pieces of fabric offer a quick and easy way to inject a touch of personality into your formal looks and have the power to bring otherwise lacklustre ensembles to life.Tailoring is great, but sometimes a suit can feel stuffy and the lack of variety can be limiting. A good tie and pocket square solves these problems, offering you a way to put your stamp on an outfit without deviating from the...
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Zendaya wears Beyoncé’s 2003 Versace dress to the 2021 BET Awards

At Sunday night’s 2021 BET Awards, Zendaya paid homage to Beyoncé by slipping into the plunging purple Versace dress the singer wore to the very same show back in 2003. The sexy violet-and-green gown features a dangerously deep halter neckline with a long, flowing skirt and thigh-high slit, which Beyoncé chopped into a mini for her first-ever performance of “Crazy in Love.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Irresistible Style of Wes Anderson’s Screen Muses

“I do feel a bit like my characters from one movie could walk into another one of my movies and it would make sense,” Wes Anderson told Interview Magazine back in 2009. Imagine, then, Gwyneth Paltrow’s rendering of Margot Tenenbaum—an Hermès Birkin perennially lodged in the crook of her elbow—lounging alongside “Jack’s Girlfriend,” Natalie Portman, in matching marigold dressing gowns at Hotel Chevalier (Anderson’s 2007 prologue to The Darjeeling Limited). Or a cape-clad Tilda Swinton playing Social Services in Moonrise Kingdom (2012) as the perfect foil for Anjelica Huston’s opulently bohemian Eleanor Zissou in The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004).
Apparelgoodmenproject.com

6 Best Sunglasses for Men for Summer

— Finding the right sunglasses is essential as the summer season approaches. To get a perfectly personalized pick, take a moment to assess your face shape. If you have a rounded face, you’ll probably look best in more angular frames. If you have sharp cheekbones and a defined jaw, rounded sunglasses will balance your features well.
Skin CareByrdie

Lip Tattoos 101: Everything You Need to Know

Have you ever seen a tattoo on the inside of someone’s lip? Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Madison Beer, and Kendall Jenner have been spotted sporting the ink, skyrocketing the tattoos in popularity and giving them some cool cred. They’re a great choice for anyone who wants a hidden tattoo that makes a big impact when shown off, and they can fit any aesthetic. From words and phrases to animals to abstract designs, the options for lip tattoo designs are endless.
New York City, NYRefinery29

The Gossip Girl Cast Wears Glossier, Of Course

Without knowing too much about the Gossip Girl reboot — which airs July 8th on HBO Max — it's clear that fans of the original will find the series aggressively binge-able. It's the same premise: a voyeuristic peek into the lives of the wealthy New York City prep-school "elite." But now, it's present day — the post-pandemic year 2021 — and the kids have Instagram.
NFLthemanual.com

The 7 Best Men’s Custom Clothing Brands for a Perfectly Tailored Fit

The global pandemic has upended the fashion industry, leaving no facet of it untouched – from how clothes are made, distributed, sold and, of course – as all of us will have experienced recently – even affecting the choices we make on how to dress (hello, lockdown athleisure). But the...
Hair CareTODAY.com

The 14 best hair perfumes and hair mists of 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. A few months ago,...
Beauty & FashionByrdie

Kerry Washington Is Embracing Playful Nail Art This Summer

Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear. It...
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The Réalisation Par x Claudia Schiffer Collection Embodies '90s Style

Creative partnerships between supermodels and brands extend beyond just models posing for the cameras. Sometimes, the relationship also involves launching limited-edition products together. Take, for example, Irina Shayk’s recent capsule collection with footwear label Tamara Mellon or Ashley Graham’s collaboration with Aussie eyewear brand QUAY. To add to this growing list of star-studded collabs, ‘90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer just teamed up with Réalisation Par on a ‘90s-inspired collection dubbed SUPER RÉAL. The lineup is filled with pieces suited for your summertime date nights or weekend adventures with your girlfriends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy