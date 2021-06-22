Senate Republicans Block Dems’ Voting Reform Bill

Despite all 50 Senate Democrats voting to take up voting rights legislation on Tuesday, Republicans successfully blocked the chamber from turning to the sweeping voting reform bill. The Senate voted 50-50 along party lines to advance to S. 1, The For The People Act, with all Democrats voting for the bill and all Republicans voting against it. But because of Senate rules requiring 60 votes to even take up a measure, Republicans were able to turn back the proposal, leaving the Democratic voting bill in its continued state of doubt. Democrats were able to claim one small victory, however: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted to advance the bill. “I’ve found common ground with my Democratic colleagues on a new version of the bill that ensures our elections are fair, accessible and secure,” Manchin said in a statement.