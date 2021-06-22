Cancel
Cafeteria worker beaten by student, says City School leaders could have prevented attack

By Chris Papst
Cover picture for the articleBaltimore (WBFF) - A former Baltimore City Schools cafeteria worker is speaking out about an incident from November 2018 that was caught on video and went viral. She was working at National Academy Foundation Middle High School in east Baltimore, when she was attacked and severely injured by a female student. At the time, it was reported the fight broke out over a carton of milk. The worker suffered injuries to her head and a broken wrist. Nearly three years later, the scars remain.

