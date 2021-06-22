Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Councilmember proposes condemning City Hall Park, citing public hazard

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2kOx_0acOYiZ300

SEATTLE — King County councilmember Regan Dunn proposed condemning City Hall Park on Tuesday, introducing legislation to condemn the park as a threat to public health, safety and welfare.

City Hall Park, located next to the King County Courthouse in Seattle, has seen several recent high-profile cases of assault and murder, where the park hosts a large homeless encampment.

Recent incidents include a man stabbed to death, a dog kicked to death and a photographer that was attacked and robbed.

“King County employees should be able to return to work without fearing for their lives, plain and simple. While I have sympathy for those who are experiencing homelessness, there is nothing compassionate about looking the other way and letting violence against people of all walks of life continue,” Dunn said. “These dangerous crimes are not being committed because of homelessness — they’re being committed by criminals who are allowed to flourish without any repercussions.”

160 out of 220 employees of the courthouse have had concerns about their safety, with two to five reports per week of assaults on employees.

Dunn’s proposal seeks to acquire the condemned property and repurpose it as a meeting or event space for the courthouse, and requests the county to seek other housing options for the current residents.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
42K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall Park#Condemned Property#Murder#Homelessness#Councilmember#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Homeless
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy