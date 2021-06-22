Stan Dakosty Jr. Named Colgate Interim Head Football Coach

SCRANTON, Pa. — When Colgate Head Coach Dan Hunt suddenly stepped down last month, the natural choice to step in as the Interim Head Coach was Stan Dakosty – not senior, junior. The younger Dakosty has come a long was since he played for his dad at Marian Catholic, finding a football home at Colgate. He played his college ball for the Raiders, coached on the staff for over a decade and now, he’s ready to take the reigns at his alma mater.