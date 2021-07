For people who have seen the colossal Antonov An-225 ‘Mriya’ in person, they know that they have been lucky to see an incredibly rare aircraft. As well as being known for the majesty of its sheer size, the An-225 draws significant attention wherever it goes due to there only being one production example in the world. While Antonov did start constructing a second example, this particular plane remains unfinished. Let’s take a look at why this is the case.