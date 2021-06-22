Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's COVID emergency order likely the last of pandemic era
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp oTuesday issued what is expected to be the last statewide public health emergency of the coronavirus pandemic era. "I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic," Kemp said. "We worked together — along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others — to protect both lives and livelihoods.