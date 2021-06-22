Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's COVID emergency order likely the last of pandemic era

Athens Banner-Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp oTuesday issued what is expected to be the last statewide public health emergency of the coronavirus pandemic era. “I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” Kemp said. “We worked together — along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others — to protect both lives and livelihoods.

www.onlineathens.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Of Georgia#Georgia General Assembly#Covid#The General Assembly#Georgians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

Gov. Holcomb signs COVID-19 Executive Orders

Today, Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed COVID-19 Executive Orders 21-16 & 21-17. Indianapolis, Indiana (June 30, 2021) – Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Orders 21-16 & 21-17. Executive Order 21-16 extends the public health emergency and Executive Order 21-17 rescinds all directives in previous orders and then outlines a limited number of directives necessary to support the state’s health care system and vaccination program. It also provides additional financial assistance for health and welfare programs, specifically, the second order allows certain individuals who otherwise would not be eligible to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. It also allows the state to continue to receive pandemic emergency funds for programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Georgia Statethecentersquare.com

Kemp ends Georgia's public health state of emergency as of July 1

(The Center Square) – Georgia's public health state of emergency will end on July 1 under an executive order signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp first declared a public health state of emergency on March 14, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration helps the state easily access supplies and other resources needed to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It lifts certain medical and commercial transportation regulations.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 6, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends. Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more...
Public Healthdawsonnews.com

Kemp issues final public health emergency order for COVID-19

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp Tuesday issued what is expected to be the last statewide public health emergency of the coronavirus pandemic era. The order will expire on Thursday, July 1, at 12 a.m. “I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately...
Columbus, GAWTVM

Gov. Kemp signs new economic relief orders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is signing two executive orders, laying the groundwork for the state to continue to recover and prosper. Effective July 1st, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end in the Peach State. Meaning people should no longer feel obligated to wear masks or social distance.
Atlanta, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Gov. Brian Kemp taps new Department of Community Health chief

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is transferring two members of his staff to the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH). Kemp’s deputy chief of staff for operations, Caylee Noggle, will take over July 1 as the agency’s commissioner, succeeding the retiring Frank Berry. Ryan Loke, now deputy chief operating officer...
Public HealthPosted by
Grice Connect

DAILY REPORT | Gov Kemp ending state of emergency

Gov Kemp ends Georgia’s state of emergency brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov Brian P. Kemp issued the final executive order extending the public health state of emergency, which will now expire on Thursday, July 1 at 12:00 AM. “With the executive order I signed today, the public health...
Nebraska Statetribuneledgernews.com

Gov. Rickets to end Nebraska's COVID state of emergency

(The Center Square) – The state of Nebraska's COVID-related state of emergency will end just before midnight Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday. Citing declining hospitalizations, Ricketts said the state of emergency that's been in effect since March 2020 will expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, just before the calendar hits July.
Health Servicesreadthereporter.com

Governor Holcomb issues 16th pandemic emergency order

Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday issued new emergency orders for the coronavirus pandemic. The newest orders, which last through July, contain limited provisions that include:. Temporary licenses, registration and insurance for temporary health care workers. An extension of definitions of who can administer COVID-19 vaccines. The suspension of the one-week...
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp: “This Bill Does Not Suppress”

This week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi pressed ahead with a select committee after legislation establishing a bipartisan, independent panel made up of experts outside Congress to further investigate the events that unfolded on January 6th at the Capitol. Fox News Congressional Correspondent, Chad Pergram, explains what to expect from the latest investigation into the insurrection.
Atlanta, GAgeorgia.gov

Gov. Kemp Announces Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committees

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian Kemp named members of the Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committees, which will be responsible for receiving applications and making recommendations to the Governor regarding federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to Georgia through the American Rescue Plan. State government entities, units of local government, industries, and nonprofits will be eligible to apply.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Virtual public meetings to be a lasting pandemic legacy as emergency order ends

Virtual government meetings are set to become a lasting legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic long after a state emergency order enabling them ends, as the public demand for the increased accessibility and transparency continues. The City of Sandy Springs and citizen-review groups in Buckhead are among the previously in-person-only bodies that say they intend to […] The post Virtual public meetings to be a lasting pandemic legacy as emergency order ends appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Georgia Statewabe.org

Executive Order Enforcing Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency Set To Expire; Evo Holdings Working Working To Build Sustainable, Affordable Housing

WABE health reporter and host of the podcast “Did You Wash Your Hands?” Sam Whitehead joins “Closer Look” to discuss the latest coronavirus-related news. Plus, Majesty and his wife Elize Gayle, the founders of Evo Group Holdings, discuss how they are reimagining and creating neighborhoods that are sustainable and affordable for all Atlantans.
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Will Gov. DeSantis extend Florida’s COVID-19 state of emergency?

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis’ message on cable news and at events around the state for months has had a central theme: Unlike other states, Florida is open and without COVID-19 restrictions. So why is Florida still under a state of emergency?. Under the state constitution, a governor can only...
Atlanta, GAWRDW-TV

Kemp extends COVID-19 recovery efforts as state of emergency ends

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Wednesday to help continue the state’s economic COVID-19 recovery efforts as the public health state of emergency ends at midnight. “Effective midnight tonight, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy