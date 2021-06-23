Strawberry Mansion Trailer: Dreams Get Audited in Delightfully Imaginative Sundance Hit

"She's afraid. She'll never be able to play the part." Universal has released the first full trailer for animation sequel Sing 2, from the studio Illumination. This is pretty much the same plot for the original rehashed, surprise surprise. Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Rosita's leading role in the show gets ripped away and handed to Mr. Crystal's spoiled daughter, Porsha, played by Grammy-nominated artist Halsey. Desperate to save the show, and his life, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage. What begins as a dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Sing 2 features the voice of Bono as Clay, along with Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and Chelsea Peretti. Not sure how many have been awaiting this sequel, seems tailor made for anyone who loves singing shows.