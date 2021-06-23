Cancel
Movies

Strawberry Mansion Trailer: Dreams Get Audited in Delightfully Imaginative Sundance Hit

By Jordan Raup
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most imaginative films in this year’s Sundance Film Festival was Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley’s delightfully analog adventure Strawberry Mansion. Set in a world where the government records and taxes dreams, we follow an unassuming dream auditor who gets swept up in a cosmic journey through the life and dreams of an older eccentric. Recently picked up by Music Box Films for a release later this year, they’ve now released the first trailer.

Michel Gondry
Penny Fuller
