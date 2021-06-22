Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Behind the Song: “Down South” by Tom Petty

By Paul Zollo
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 15 days ago

From his third solo album ‘Highway Companion,’ it’s his second Southern masterpiece, and unlike all his other songs

Of all of his songs, there were few that he spoke about with as much love and pride as “Down South.” The other contenders were “Southern Accents,” his first Southern masterpiece, “Insider,” “Wake Up Time” and “Angel Dream,” all songs he felt really excited about as soon as finishing them. All songs he knew came from another place, one which he couldn’t always reach. The kind of songs which, as he said, “made me want to do it again – to go home and write another song.”

“Down South,” even during the writing, was consciously a sequel, or follow-up, to “Southern Accents.” It’s not as sombre, though, or holy as “Southern Accents,” which is like Tom’s “Let It Be,” whereas “Down South” is closer in tone to “Penny Lane.”

Still, the song is tempered always by opposing forces. Tom was drawn to the darkness and mysteries there, all the spooky aspects of the South, unknown and unseen forces forever contrasted to normal life. He delivers the perpetual clash of the timely and timeless – the mystic and mundane which distinguished the South to Tom. Such as the procession of ghosts through the ruins –“the spirits cross the dead field”– just as “mosquitos hit the windshield.”

There’s no attempt to dig up ancient sins or secrets to bring them to the light. Quite the opposite: “All documents remain sealed.” In the first verse he contacts his father’s mistress with the hope of silencing her forever. “Gonna buy back her forgiveness,” he sings, and “pay off every witness.” His mission is not to uncover the past but ensure it remains buried forever.

Always keenly sympathetic to the balance of elements in a song, this one went through some serious revision. He didn’t want his songs to be too heavy; they should be “light – but not light-weight.” “Down South” is exactly that. It’s not lightweight at all. But also not too heavy.

It’s why he completely dropped the original chorus and wrote a new simpler one. This breaks the conventional rule of anchoring the chorus around the title. He instead crafted a poignantly tender chorus around a humble request and promise with words of sweet simplicity — both musically and lyrically — that are essentially Tom.

So if I come to your door

Let me sleep on your floor

I’ll give you all I have

And a little more

from “Down South”

He was making Highway Companion, his third and final solo album, there in the home studio of his Malibu home at the same time we worked on our book together of interviews, Conversations with Tom Petty. Just as he was when we first met, on the eve of the release of Wildflowers, he was really excited about the new songs he was writing and recording then. We’d meet almost always in the studio, and Tom was always excited when he had a new song to play, including “Down South.”

The first one he played me was “Turn This Car Around” which always brings me back to that sunny moment, and his joy. That one and “Down South” still represent the entire album to me, and that essential, joyful season of sharing Tom’s past – filled with much that was not joyous – and his present joy,and best ever – excitement about the new album, the book, and especially his new life with his angel dream, Dana.

He loved the production and sonic presence of the song created by Jeff Lynne, who played bass also, and produced the entire album. Unlike Full Moon Fever, though, which they created very quickly at Jeff’s home, this one was made at Tom’s home. And unlike Fever and the Wilburys albums and George Harrison’s Cloud Nine, this one does not bear Lynne’s signature sound. It’s funkier, and more open.

Tom also loved the great Mike Campbell guitar figure on a D major chord in first position with its cool Magnatone tremolo, which repeats through the whole song.

The song was started at home, yet completed while on vacation with Dana in Mexico. On a happy hammock in the sun with the beautiful Spanish guitar the hotel purchased for him, he finished this song, and also started and finished another one for the album, “Around The Roses.”

Here’s the man himself in conversation from our book about the origins of his second Southern masterpiece, “Down South.”

TOM PETTY: I wrote two different choruses for that song. The other one was pretty good, too, but it was too long. It’s a wordy song. And then it hit me that the chorus has to be more or less a turn-around, instead of going into this big long thing. And that got me onto the other chorus, which is so much better. But I did have a little bit of a hold-out on that song, because I knew I was onto something, but until it was perfect, I didn’t want to try to record it. About midway through the album, I got the chorus, and I was really excited.

PAUL ZOLLO: The other chorus has different words and music?

Yeah, it had different words and music. I think it said the same thing, basically, but with different words. So I found a way of quickly getting it in there, and it’s so much better. “If I come to your door, let me sleep on your floor. . .” It made a much better picture.

[The South], it’s a very romantic place, but it’s also a spooky place. You’d think a lot of ghosts still linger down there. I’d written about the South years ago. And I wondered, ‘What would I write now? Now that I’ve been gone so long?’

Then I got my head into thinking about what if I went back? What would be my impressions? And then it came pretty easily. I wrote all the lyrics before I wrote the music. It’s the only one on this album that I did that way. I wrote all the lyrics. And I think as I was writing them, I heard the tune in my head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVkB9_0acOVhe700
Tom at his last show, September 25, 2017. “I’ve rarely written something that I felt so good about. It’s up there in my Top Ten of things I ever did. And that’s great. It makes me feel really good. It makes me feel like I want to keep doing this.” Photo by Paul Zollo/American Songwriter

And then it was just a matter of picking up the guitar and finding what chords were under it. It took me a little time to get a melody, but I got one. ’Cause it’s very wordy. But I think every word counts. So once I had the chorus, I was really happy. [Laughs] I’m still happy about that song.”

Jeff made such a great record of that song. And Mike played so beautifully on it.

There’s a nice recurring riff that holds it together.

Yeah, that’s Mike with his Magnatone amp. It’s got a wobble on the amp that makes a tremolo, but something even more bizarre than that. That’s how we made the record. He got that killer sound, and we just based the record on that.

It’s got beautiful lyrics about confronting the ghosts of the past. “Sell the family headstones/drag a bag of dry bones. . .”

“Make good all my back loans. . .“ ”Live off Yankee winters. . .” Which they do down there.

I think my favorite verse is, “Spirits cross the dead fields/mosquitoes hit the windshields/all documents remain sealed. . .” That’s when I got really excited.

I love “…impress all the women/pretend I’m Samuel Clemens/wear seer-suckers and white linens.”

It’s funny, I was playing it, and there are people who didn’t know who Samuel Clemens was! It frightened me. [Laughs] Younger people. But he’s one of my great heroes. So, yeah, that was a bit of luck, getting those nice lines.

I’ve rarely written something that I felt so good about. It’s up there in my Top Ten of things I ever did. And that’s great. It makes me feel really good. It makes me feel like I want to keep doing this.

It’s interesting that you wrote all the words for it first. Did you have more lyrics that you didn’t use?

Yeah. I wrote a lot. And I edited it down. I got on a tear there. I just started writ- ing and writing.

It’s got some good rhymes in it.

That’s a good feeling, when it all rhymes. Though I wasn’t really concerned with the rhymes when I was writing it. It worked out, so what I did was to take the most important verses and use them. But I had more that I didn’t use. I’m a wealth of information on that subject. ’Cause I did grow up there, and once I got on the theme of what it would be like if I went back, everything started springing up. [Laughs]

I really like that song. I think it’s up there with anything I ever wrote. I hope people see it that way. I was so happy to get that chorus.

It’s revealing to me that even when you’re on vacation, you want a guitar, and you want to write.

It’s better than TV. [Laughs] It was a wonderful vacation I had. I had a hammock outside the door, and I would lie in the hammock with my guitar.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

129
Followers
314
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Lynne
Person
Tom Petty
Person
George Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee#Southern#Malibu#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Give It Away,” George Strait

In 2014, with the completion of his Cowboy Rides Away tour—a star-studded affair featuring the leading lights of country music from the past three decades—George Strait walked away from full-time touring after an amazing run that began in the early ‘80s. When he “retired” he went out on top, having...
MusicPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

The Day Tom Petty, Alice Cooper and the Allman Brothers Band Issued Key LPs

Three rock powerhouses released albums on July 2, 1991, which reflected the different yet important states of their respective careers. For Tom Petty, Into the Great Wide Open represented the merger of two worlds. He was coming off his biggest career success in 1989’s Full Moon Fever. The solo LP, created alongside producer Jeff Lynne, was recorded without Petty’s longtime backing band the Heartbreakers (save for Mike Campbell and the occasional guest appearance). Thanks to radio-friendly hits like “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” “Free Fallin’” and “I Won’t Back Down,” Full Moon Fever sold more than 5 million copies.
Derry, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Tom Petty Tribute Benefit Concert

DERRY--- The wait is almost over. Summer is coming and so is the music at this year’s 13th annual Benefit Concert and Silent Auction for the Center for Life Management. From “Free Fallin” to “American Girl”, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ music will rock the Tupelo Music Hall Drive-In, Derry, on Fri., July 16 at 6:00 p.m. in a live performance featuring The Breakers.
MusicPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, ‘Angel Dream': Album Review

It's difficult to consider any portion of Tom Petty's catalog as objectively unappealing. Even his less-celebrated records include some hidden nuggets. By his own admission, the period that yielded the songs for 1994's Wildflowers and 1996's Songs and Music From 'She's the One' was his most prolific. And as many songwriters can attest, heartbreak and loss often prompts the best art.
MusicPosted by
KEAN 105

Story Behind the Song: Brittney Spencer, ‘Sober & Skinny’

Brittney Spencer's "Sober & Skinny" is sonically beautiful: light and airy in the way that forces listeners to pay full attention to its lyrics, but with swelling choruses that mask its lack of a true resolution. That metaphorical spoonful of sugar is what makes the medicine — the honesty — go down so easy.
MusicGarden & Gun

New Music: Watch Marty Stuart Cover Tom Petty

Since joining Lester Flatt’s band as a 13-year-old mandolin virtuoso in 1972, Marty Stuart has built a reputation as one of country music’s premier showmen and memory keepers. While the Grammy-winning Philadelphia, Mississippi, native and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee has won plenty of accolades for his original music, he’s also known for paying tribute to his musical forefathers, whether preserving artifacts from country legends or lending his expertise as a producer or collaborator.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Tom Petty’s Previously Unreleased ‘105 Degrees’ From New Set: Watch

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ 1996 album Songs and Music from the Motion Picture ‘She’s The One’ is getting a remixed, remastered and reimagined version with several previously unreleased tracks in honor of its 25th anniversary. The new collection, Angel Dream, a nod to one of the tracks, will be released by Warner Records on CD and vinyl on July 2, 2021. It’s the latest release during Petty‘s Wildflowers era to receive a fresh look.
Musicallkpop.com

8 ATEEZ Songs With A Story Behind Them

When you think of Ateez, the pirate concept comes to mind first. Because the group started their story as "pirates" looking for their "treasure". And all of their songs and performances so far have been representations of their seeking. The treasure they've been looking for as pirates is the meaning of life, the thing they treasure.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Everyday is a Winding Road” by Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow had just released her debut, Tuesday Night Music Club, in 1993, then landed a tour with Crowded House on the Australian rockers’ Together Alone Tour, supporting their fourth album a year later. Throughout the course of the U.S. leg of the tour, Crow became good friends with the band, including Crowded frontman Neil Finn, who would end up singing backing vocals on “Everyday is a Winding Road,” which would later appear on her second album in 1996.
MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Alex Lifeson Preps New Song With Tom Morello and Kirk Hammett

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson recently participated in a virtual guitar summit with Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett. The song will appear on a work Morello is currently assembling. “I think this is a project that he’s working on with a bunch...
Musicmxdwn.com

Tom Petty’s Reimagined Album Angel Dream Released Featuring Four Previously Unheard Songs

The late Tom Petty’s family has released a reimagined version of the artist’s 1996 album, Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s the One.” The album, titled Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One”), contains remixed and remastered versions of the original album’s songs, as well as four previously unreleased tracks.
Denver, COliveforlivemusic.com

Eddie Vedder Joins Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, On This Day In 2006

It was 15 years ago today that Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder joined forces with Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers in Denver, CO for a rendition of “The Waiting” from the rocker’s 1981 album Hard Promises, as well as rocking renditions of “American Girl” and Bob Dylan‘s “Rocking Day Women”. Over the years, Vedder and Petty have found themselves on stage together quite a few times, but this was certainly one of those memorable performances from the two rock legends. Check out video below, courtesy of Leo Vedder (no relation).
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Knifes

We had the pleasure of interviewing Knifes over Zoom video!. Knifes are back with their next installment of virulent riffs and contagious melodies. “Serial killers, cocaine, and car crashes,” exclaims Knifes singer and guitarist, Ben Young. These are the themes that found their way onto Knifes second EP, Regression To The Mean. Young goes on to explain, “This EP is a feral house cat pretending to play nice so it can come indoors. Don’t let your guard down.”
MusicPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Story Behind the Song: Michael Ray, ‘Picture’

The day of his Uncle Terry's wake in June of 2020, Michael Ray had a scheduled co-writing session with Hardy and David Garcia. Rather than cancel, the country singer came armed with an idea based on something a friend had said the night before — and left with a new song, "Picture."
Musicwvli927.com

Ringo Starr & Peter Frampton Back In The Studio

Longtime friends and frequent collaborators Ringo Starr and Peter Frampton spent part of last weekend back in the studio together. Frampton posted a couple of Instagram shots of he and Ringo at the former-Beatle's Rockabella West home studio in L.A. There was no mention as to what the pair was recording.

Comments / 1

Community Policy