Tips on Safely Choosing a Construction Contractor

Reasonable precautions can be taken to ensure your safety when it comes to door-to-door solicitations. Particularly during the summer months and in the aftermath of severe storms, companies will canvass neighborhoods seeking to sell home repair work such as roof and siding replacement. Before signing a contract for these services, homeowners are encouraged to contact their insurance company to learn more about their coverage and options for repair. Homeowners deciding to speak with these individuals should ask for identification, call the company they are representing to verify their identity, and remember to call 9-1-1 regarding any suspicious conduct. All solicitors must be registered with the Village and are issued a Village badge that must be visible. To view a sample solicitor badge, visit the Village’s solicitation permit webpage. To protect yourself when choosing a contractor to perform work, visit the Village’s website for tips on hiring a contractor.