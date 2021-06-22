Graphene 'Camera' Captures Electrical Activity of Beating Heart
The latest research from a group of physicists and chemists illustrates how graphene truly lives up to its “wonder material” nickname. In a paper published in Nano Letters, scientists from the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford University used a sheet of graphene to record an optical image of the electrical fields generated by the rhythmic firing of the heart’s muscle cells. It is one of the first, if not the first, example of researchers successfully using 2D materials to measure biological electrical fields.www.laboratoryequipment.com