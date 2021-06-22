Cancel
Two collection agency licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62711 during 2021

By Sangamon Sun
sangamonsun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least two collection agency licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62711 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and...

sangamonsun.com
