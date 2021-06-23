Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Best Bagels In NYC

Posted by 
Rachel On Trend
Rachel On Trend
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFolr_0acOU3Vn00
timeout.com

New York City is great because it has some of the best food in the world. Whether it’s pizza, deli sandwiches piled high, or bagels - you can’t find anything better than what you get in New York City. One of my favorite foods to get in the city is bagels. I am originally from Maryland, and it’s just so hard to find even halfway decent bagels there. So naturally when I moved to NYC I was so excited to try all of the different bagels that the city has to offer.

And as I suspected, I have yet to be disappointed by a New York City bagel. So I wanted to share some of my favorite bagel places in the city with you guys. Like I said, bagel shops are everywhere throughout the city, and honestly they are probably all good - because I don’t even think it’s possible to get a bad bagel in New York. But here are my picks for some of the absolute best bagels in New York City:

Ess-a-Bagel (Midtown)

Now this first bagel place is honestly my top pick. It’s one of the best bagels I have ever had in my life and if you haven’t had the pleasure of trying an Ess-a-Bagel yet, you definitely need to! This shop is located in Midtown, Manhattan (831 3rd Ave). While they only have one location, they do supply their bagels to local restaurants throughout the city, so you can always find an Ess-a-Bagel nearby. Like I said they have delicious bagels, tons of spread options, sandwiches, salads and more!

H&H Bagels (Upper East Side & Upper West Side)

Next up is H&H Bagel, another NYC institution with incredible bagels. They have several locations throughout the city, one on the Upper East Side (1551 2nd Ave), one on the Upper West Side (526 Columbus Circle), and two locations in JFK and Laguardia Airports. They opened in 1972, and they still use the same classic bagel recipe, and have tons of bagels, cream cheeses, spreads, and smoked fish.

Bo’s Bagels (Harlem)

Another great local bagel spot is Bo’s Bagels located in Harlem, Manhattan (235 W 116th St.). Bo’s Bagels is a small family owned business that makes handmade bagels and delicious deli favorites - probably the best bagels in Harlem!

Tal Bagels (Upper East Side & Midtown)

Next up is Tal Bagels which is located on the Upper East Side (333 East 86th St and 1228 Lexington Ave.) and one location in Midtown East (977 1st Ave). This is another great classic place to get delicious NYC bagels, and they also carry smoked salmon, nova, AND lox on their menu!

Bagelworks (Upper East Side)

Bagelworks is also located on the Upper East Side in Manhattan (1229 1st Ave). Their bagels are slightly different from some of the other places on this list, which probably is what makes them so popular. They make smaller and denser bagels and their menu carries lots of kosher and traditional jewish dishes - delicious!

Bagel Hole (Park Slope)

Another bagel place that is a must visit is Bagel Hole located in Park Slope, Brooklyn (400 7th Ave, Brooklyn). They serve the best hot, crispy, and chewy bagels and they have tons of bagel varieties and spreads. Bagel Hole definitely has the best old fashion New York Bagel in Brooklyn and is definitely worth a trip!

Community Policy
Rachel On Trend

Rachel On Trend

New York, NY
276
Followers
91
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Hi there! I'm Rachel and I'm the author of the blog Rachel On Trend. I am a fashion lover, online content creator, and social media marketing strategist. I'm here to share with you my fashion favorites, a little bit of beauty and lifestyle bits, and of course my social media and blogging expertise. Thanks for stopping by!

 https://rachelontrend.wordpress.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
Maryland State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Maryland, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Circle#Food Drink#Timeout Com#Bo S Bagels#Tal Bagels Lrb#Upper East Side Midtown#Jewish#New York Bagel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

The Best Pizza Spots In NYC

There is literally nothing I love more than a delicious slice of classic New York pizza. I don’t know what it is about the city - but the pizza here is just unmatched! And the best thing is that there are SO many different places to get incredible pizza in the city which is just amazing. I previously made a post all about where to find the best bagels in New York City (because once again there are SO many amazing bagel cafes in the city!) so if you haven’t read that post yet then definitely go check it out!
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

The Mansion Review | Upper East Side

I have absolutely loved living in NYC so far, because there is always a cool new restaurant to try out! Whether I am in the mood for something fancy, take out, or something casual, the options are endless. I live on the Upper East Side and it’s crazy the amount of delicious restaurants I’ve been to just in my own neighborhood. I absolutely love sharing the wonderful restaurants I’ve been to with you guys, so today I wanted to share another one of my favorite restaurants I’ve been to recently!
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

The Most Picturesque Places In NYC | Pt 2

I’ve already made a part 1 to this article, writing about all of my favorite photo spots in the city that are outside. If you haven’t read that one yet, then definitely go check it out! This post is going to be spots that are indoors (some of these are technically outdoor rooftops - but you get the point). These are all of my favorite picturesque photo spots that are indoors!
Upper East Side, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

Bar Coastal Review | Upper East Side

In case you don’t know, I live on the Upper East Side, and there are so many great restaurants here, I just love it! No matter what kind of food I am in the mood for I can probably find it within walking distance of my apartment which is just amazing! I love sharing my favorite restaurants with you guys, so today, that is exactly what I am going to do!
Charleston, SCPosted by
Rachel On Trend

The Best Brunch In Charleston, SC | Husk

If you’ve read my previous article you know I was recently in Charleston for the weekend and I spent the entire time just eating my way through the city! If you’ve ever been to Charleston you probably know exactly what I mean - the food here is absolutely incredible! One of my favorite meals here was definitely our brunch at Husk!
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

Best Boutiques In NYC

One of the biggest reasons that I moved to New York City was the fashion. I am obsessed with fashion and shopping, I am always keeping up with the latest trends, and trying to find the latest and greatest places to shop. I guess that’s why I ended up working in fashion too - it has literally become my whole life, and I can’t imagine a better place to live than the fashion capital of the world, NYC!
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

A Guide To Renting In NYC

I just recently moved to New York City, and I have to admit the hardest part was trying to find an apartment to rent. In a city as big as this, with as many apartments as there are, you would just not think that finding a place to live would take so much of your time and energy; however, in New York City that is just not the case usually. When I got my new job, and knew I would have to be in the city within the next couple of weeks, I immediately started searching, and it felt like a full time job hunting for a place to live!
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

The Best Thrift And Vintage Shops In NYC

One of the things I love most about New York City is the crazy amount of shopping opportunities. I mean I guess it makes sense, NYC is one of the fashion capitals of the world, so obviously it is fitting that there is tons and tons of shopping to do here. Even though there is some incredible shopping in the city, it can also get pretty pricey. And I know I for one am on a pretty tight budget when it comes to shopping so I am constantly looking for good deals!
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

Fun & Extreme Foods To Try In NYC

I just love living in New York City because there are so many great restaurants here. You could literally live here for years, and go to a different restaurant every single night and never have to repeat a place. I mean most people don’t do that because let’s be real we don’t have the time, funds, or energy - BUT I am here to tell you about some of the NYC restaurants you should definitely try out!
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

NYC Parks To Spend Your Summer Visiting

So it's finally summer in NYC - and you can tell by the weather, it has been SO hot. I know living in the city can feel like kind of a lot sometimes. There is just building after building, streets, cars, buses, trucks. I know I certainly miss the suburbs at times, which is why I try to spend as much time in the parks of New York City as I can. Even though NYC is known as the concrete jungle, there are a surprising amount of parks spattered throughout the city. No matter what neighborhood or borough you live in, there is definitely a park nearby!
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

Hidden Gems In NYC - Green Kitchen

I’ve posted a couple of articles so far of incredible restaurants that I’ve gotten to try out in NYC so far, and I figured why not write another one! I live on the upper east side, and let me tell you there are SO many restaurants in this area that just look incredible! One of my very first nights here I had the pleasure of trying out Green Kitchen. They have two locations, one on the corner of 84th St and 2nd Ave. and another location on the corner of 77th St and 1st Ave. I visited their location on 84th St and 2nd Ave, and it was such a great experience.
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

Sixty Soho - The Luxury NYC Hotel You Need To Stay At

So before I lived in New York City, I would visit all the time. And since I didn’t live here I either had to stay with friends or stay in a hotel. Last summer I had the absolute pleasure of staying at The Sixty Hotel in Soho. I don’t typically stay at luxury hotels when I travel because I am normally on more of a budget, however this time I was at the hotel for a wedding! And let me tell you it was seriously the perfect location!
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

Easy Weekend Getaways From NYC

So I am one of those people who just loves living in the city. I’ve lived in Paris, London, and now I’m based in NYC, and I completely get the appeal of city life. Everything you could ever possibly need is within walking distance, you don’t have to drive because public transportation is so widely available, there are just so many great things about city living! Although I know not everyone is as crazy about living in the city as I am, and I know that living in the city can definitely be tiring.