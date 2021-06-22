Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden administration takes aim at gun trafficking

By SPENCER PLATT
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pE6WZ_0acOTF3T00
After years of decline, homicide rates rose about 25 percent in the United States in 2020, and remain at their highest levels in 2021 /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

A day before US President Joe Biden was due to announce measures to combat a rise in violent crime, the Justice Department on Tuesday revealed it had created five new units to tackle gun trafficking.

The units will be set up in the next 30 days and will focus on the major cities of New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, which have suffered a sharp increase in homicides over the past year and a half.

Bringing together federal prosecutors, specialized police officers and local partners, the "firearms trafficking strike forces will investigate and disrupt the networks that channel crime guns into our communities with tragic consequences," said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement.

On Wednesday, Garland will be at the White House when the Democratic president sets out his administration's strategy to fight rising crime, in the face of criticism from the Republican opposition that he has not properly addressed the problem.

After years of decline, homicide rates rose about 25 percent in 2020, and remain at their highest levels in 2021.

"We believe that a central driver of violence is gun violence," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki during a briefing on the issue.

"A big part of that in [Biden's] view is putting in place gun safety measures, even as Congress is not moving forward currently," said Psaki, referring to the Republican senators blocking a bill aimed at better regulating the purchase of weapons.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Crime Rates#Firearms#The Justice Department#Democratic#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Jen Psaki: Professional gaslighter on defunding the police

Politics is the only area of American life in which “spinning” the news – attempting to control public opinion by giving a biased (and sometimes outright false) account of events – is not only accepted but celebrated. Many of us in this business love spin, particularly when it pushes a...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden administration pushes for 'compromise solution' in OPEC+ talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is pushing for a “compromise solution” in stalled OPEC+ oil output talks, a White House spokesperson said on Monday. OPEC+ ministers called off those talks on Monday after the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to curbs on output. Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters there has been no progress toward a deal.
AOL Corp

Biden administration unveils plan to curb gun violence amid rising U.S. crime rates

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration’s plan to combat rising rates of violent crime that plague major cities across the United States by further clamping down on gun violence. “I’ve been at this a long time,” said Biden, who was accompanied by Attorney General Merrick Garland. “There...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden plans executive order aimed at big agribusiness

The Biden administration is moving forward with new rules targeting what it sees as unfair practices in the agribusiness industry as part of an executive order on competition. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it will engage in a series of rule-makings to increase competition in agricultural industries, to boost farmers' and ranchers’ earnings, fight back against abuses of power by giant agribusiness corporations, and give farmers the right to repair their own equipment how they like,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
POTUSNPR

Why Progressive Climate Activists Are Frustrated With The Biden Administration

Combating climate change has been at the center of President Biden's infrastructure agenda. Now the president is selling a bipartisan infrastructure agreement without major climate goals. As NPR's Scott Detrow reports, the White House is trying to keep a lot of different coalitions happy in this process but is regularly making some people mad.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Trump sues Twitter and Facebook to let him back on

SHOCK IN HAITI — “Gunmen assassinated Haitian President JOVENEL MOÏSE and wounded his wife in their home early Wednesday,” report AP’s Evens Sanon and Dánica Coto. “In [a] statement, [interim PM CLAUDE] JOSEPH said some of the attackers … spoke Spanish or English and were highly trained and heavily armed.”
POTUSAOL Corp

White House: Actually, Republicans are trying to defund the police

WASHINGTON — The White House is responding to relentless Republican charges that it wants to "defund the police" by embracing the message that there are, in fact, politicians angling to starve law enforcement of needed money: congressional Republicans. The White House launched the counteroffensive as advisers push to shore up...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden faces an ‘erosion of support’

Yes, the White House honeymoon really is on the wane. “President Joe Biden has seen an erosion in support since April, mainly from fellow Democrats, as his administration wrestles with Congress to make good on campaign promises and more Americans worry about an uneven economic recovery,” Reuters reports, citing their own survey of 4,420 U.S. adults conducted with IPSOS June 11-17 and released Wednesday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Former aide to John McCain says he 'had such little respect' for Trump

A former aide to Sen. John McCain says that the late Arizona Republican was unfazed by former President Trump 's repeated insults because he didn't respect him. “It did not bother him a bit because he had such little respect — he had no respect for Donald Trump anyway,” Grant Woods told progressive PAC MeidasTouch in a podcast interview this week that was first reported by HuffPost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy