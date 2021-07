Julianna Zobrist, estranged wife of former Cubs player Ben Zobrist, commented on the public drama her family has endured in an Instagram post Tuesday morning. “It’s tempting to retaliate or seek revenge when someone decides to hurt, slander, or lie about you. Especially in public,” she wrote. “It’s difficult to remember that those who harm us are acting out of their own pain. Wounded people need healing, and that’s what I pray finds every person who is so lost in their pain that they resort to inflicting harm on others”