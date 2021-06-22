Dallas approves its first-ever Urban Forest Master Plan to support tree growth over the next 10 years

(DaYsO/Unsplash)

By Sanchali Singh

(DALLAS) Dallas recently approved its first-ever Urban Forest Master Plan, which outlines how the city plans to manage trees and guide reforestation over the next decade.

Within its city limits, Dallas contains the 6,000-acre Great Trinity Forest, which connects residents to hiking trails, a horse park and an Audubon center. Overall, Dallas is home to 14.7 million trees that provide a vital natural resource and produce $239 million in quantifiable environmental benefits annually, the plan says.

The city partnered with the Texas Tree Foundation to lead the plan, along with Lydia Hill Philanthropies and OncorElectric Delivery Company, the state’s largest transmission and distribution electric utility.

“It’s a simple fact that trees are good,” Texas Tree Foundation CEO and President Janette Monear said in the plan. “It’s also a fact that trees in cities just don’t happen by chance, except the Trinity Forest… But we’ve come to a crossroads; nurture and manage this resource — or lose it.”

The plan cited a number of threats to its trees, including bulldozers, urban heat, pests and climate change, among others.

Trees are especially important in urban settings, as they provide crucial shade that prevents heat from being absorbed into the ground, support wildlife and help filter the air from city smog and emissions. According to the plan, a large, healthy live oak tree can remove almost five pounds of pollutants from the atmosphere each year.

The city currently has a tree canopy of 32%, which the plan says is “relatively high for a city of its size” but still needs some work.

“At the same time, the inequitable distribution of tree canopy across the city cause some of its residents to be deprived of the key benefits of these trees altogether.”

The plan aims to ensure that Dallas’ trees are protected, maintained and grown. Using decades of high quality local and national urban forest research, the UFMP outlines how the city plans to do so and sets specific goals.

By 2030, Dallas aims to plant 31,000 trees, protect its existing 14.7 million trees and facilitate the natural regeneration of 3.3 million trees. Dallas previously committed to these goals in 2020 after it joined the World Economic Forum’s One Trillion Trees Initiative to plant one trillion trees worldwide by 2030.

By increasing the Dalls’ tree coverage, the plan also aims to reduce citywide temperatures, engage the community and educate residents on the role they play in tree growth and protection.

“While trees are an important solution in helping to address the challenges facing Dallas, they can only be effective if their care, management and preservation become a priority,” the plan says.

The plan lists the following goals:

Goal 1: Create a healthy, equitable, and resilient urban forest through proper planning and implementation of management strategies that maximize the benefits that Dallas’ trees provide.

Goal 2: Protect and grow tree canopy in Dallas to reduce temperatures, improve air quality, and address the most pressing challenges facing the city.

Goal 3: Achieve the Dallas Comprehensive Environmental and Climate Action Plan target of 37% tree canopy cover by 2040.

Goal 4: Actively engage with the community about the instrumental role they play in caring and growing Dallas’s urban forest and making trees a priority.

The city plans to achieve these goals by executing priorities highlighted in the 2014 Municipal Tree Census and International Society of Arboriculture ordinance guidelines, which call for replacing public trees that were removed, establishing an insect/disease control strategy and other regulatory actions.

Other city actions include completing a comprehensive tree inventory, centralizing Dallas’ urban forestry programs and activities, creating a Storm Response and Recovery Plan and strengthening and support existing relationships and partnerships.

“Ultimately, the Dallas Urban Forest Master Plan provides a vision for the future of the urban forest to inspire us to care for, preserve, plant, and protect Dallas’s trees,” the plan concludes “Let’s get started!”