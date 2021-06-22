Theatre Exile and Theatre in the X present Antoinette Nwandu’s ‘Pass Over’

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen live theater, and it’s been just as long since I’ve been around a group of people the size of an opening-night audience. I can’t help but be aware of my surroundings: most of the folks in the audience are older. The majority of the audience is white, a handful of Black and brown people in the seats (it’s theater, nothing new there). The weather is perfect—clear skies, low humidity, and a breeze chilly enough to prompt regret at not bringing a hoodie. Everything looks normal, which is not a linear idiom these days. When you’ve been away from something for so long, you notice what you hadn’t noticed before. In my return to theater, Pass Over brought light to reservations about theater that can’t hide any longer.