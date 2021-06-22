Cancel
Economy

Iowa Mold Tooling Co. Inc.

ForConstructionPros.com
 17 days ago

Aluminum canopy and air end reduce weight more than 40% over the previous model. Designed to reduce weight and offer the ability to carry more payload without sacrificing performance, the new 6000 series crane is 30 percent lighter than before. The 42684 features the highest rating in the IMT lineup...

www.forconstructionpros.com
EconomyPosted by
Rental

Industry Conversations with JLG

Questions answered by Frank Nerenhausen, president, JLG Industries. What was the biggest lesson your company learned in 2020? . That’s a bit of a loaded question. The COVID-19 pandemic we faced in 2020 threw us so many unanticipated curveballs as a company and as an industry. I’d say the most important lesson was to take decisive, people-first actions when a situation required it — actions that protect the health and safety of our employees, our customers, our business, and the industry as a whole.
TechnologyForConstructionPros.com

Caterpillar's Fred Rio Talks Autonomy on the Construction Jobsite

In this throwback episode of the GroundBreakers podcast from CONEXPO 2020, Fred Rio, Director Construction Digital Technologies at Caterpillar, talks about where the industry is on the pathway toward autonomous technology on the jobsite and what autonomy could mean for construction business owners and equipment operators. Caterpillar is bringing autonomy...
EconomyForConstructionPros.com

Choosing the Right Wheel Loader Bucket In Three Easy Steps

Jason Hurdis, Global Market Professional, Construction Materials, Caterpillar Inc. There are plenty of options to weigh as you’re choosing a wheel loader – size, power, technology, comfort and safety features – but the most important one may be the bucket. Selecting the wrong bucket can have a negative effect on your bottom line by reducing productivity, increasing fuel burn and causing premature wear. In fact, a bad choice can increase your costs by 10% to 20%. So how do you make the right choice? Start your bucket (and loader) selection process by considering these three factors.
MarketsForConstructionPros.com

Legrand Introduces Cablobend Systems for Data Center Projects

Legrand, which produces electrical and network infrastructure solutions, launched its Cablobend Systems, a flexible wire mesh fitting that saves labor time typically spent by contractors to create vertical drops for data centers. See how it works:. The Cablobend Systems provides an entirely new way for contractors to work on data...
SoftwarePosted by
Equipment Today

Case Officially Launches Leica-powered SiteControl Machine Control Solutions for Excavators

After teasing the announcement during a webinar it hosted last month, Case Construction Equipment is officially launching OEM-fit 2D and 3D machine control solutions for its D series excavator lineup. Designed by Leica Geosystems, the new option will ensure the optimal solution for the machine has been installed and tested by Case-certified precision field specialists.
IndustryPosted by
Equipment Today

DBM 3500 Cement Mixers

Applied Machinery Sales, the official importer, and distributor of Merlo telehandlers and rotos introduce a new Merlo product line to the United States: DBM 3500 Cement Mixers. The DBM 3500 is a self-contained mini cement mixer. It has a drum volume of 1,321 gallons delivering 4.6 yd3 of concrete. The...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

States That Rejected $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Some Very Good News For Wyoming Coal

First, the bad news: Wyoming has lost more jobs in the mining and energy industry in the past few months, according to reports. Now the good news: A coal power plant in North Dakota will stay online after requests were received from Canada and surrounding states. Reliable power is needed and wind and solar have simply not been providing it. According to the Wall Street Journal, it's not just around the globe but here in America where the economy is making a slow comeback after the government shut it down. More reliable power is needed. A lot more.
AgricultureTire Review

Titan Introduces New Hybrid Wheel Loader Tire

Titan International, Inc. has introduced the new Titan HK 458, a crossover wheel loader tire suited for the most extreme loader applications that require aggressive traction and self-cleaning. The E-4/L-4 dual-rated bias tire combines the tread design of a forestry tire, a wheel loader tire and an ATV tire all in one — making it suited for both muddy, challenging construction sites and agriculture applications, according to the company.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Baird Starts The Beachbody Co. Inc. (BODY) at Outperform

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp initiates coverage on The Beachbody Co. Inc. (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ElectronicsMidland Daily News

Windmill air conditioner review: A stylish, functional unit for under $400

I live in New York City, where there are four discrete seasons: Interminable winter, 15 days of spring, sweat-like-Patrick-Ewing-after-four-fouls summer, and sweater weather. Needless to say, when Windmill Air asked if I'd like to test out one of its window units, and that coincided with a smattering of 90-degree days, I said yes.
Lawpennrecord.com

Court activity on July 6: Lori Petersen vs Merck & Co. Inc.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity in the suit brought by Kent Petersen and Lori Petersen against Merck & Co. Inc. and Merck Sharpe on July 6: 'Complaint Against Merck & Co., Inc., Merck Sharpe ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15235658.), Filed By Lori Petersen, Kent Petersen. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Designation Form)(anello, Virginia)'.
Businessaithority.com

MobileFuse Acquires Enhance, Inc., Provides Industry-First SDK Integration Tools

Global Ad-Tech Company Continues Expanding Industry-Leading Capabilities With New Acquisition. MobileFuse, one of the largest end-to-end in-app, DOOH and CTV advertising platforms, announced it has acquired certain assets, platforms and patents from Enhance, Inc., the leading solution that removes “SDK barriers” between third-party services and developers. This acquisition stands as a strategic initiative to expand MobileFuse’s market expertise and innovative portfolio of solutions. Enhance is now a division of MobileFuse, and will operate under the name “Enhance by MobileFuse.” Enhance’s engineering team and founder, Chris Hughes, will be joining MobileFuse.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

Café Appliances Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker has built-in Wi-Fi for voice control

Enjoy drip coffee from a stunning design with the Café Appliances Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker. This smart coffee machine has built-in Wi-Fi that lets it work with the SmartHQ app, Alexa, and Google. You also get Voice-to-Brew controls. What’s more this coffee gadget is certified by the Specialty Coffee Association’s rigorous testing standards. Additionally, the 10-cup capacity lets you serve a group. With 4 unique brewing modes—including Gold, Light, Medium, and Bold—you’ll have the ideal strength for every roast and taste. There’s also an auto brew setting that lets you customize your coffee with parameters like temperature and strength. Furthermore, you can brew to your favorite temperature every time in a range of 185–205° F. Finally, the timeless design in colors like Stainless Steel, Matte Black, and Matte White gives your kitchen a warm, stylish look.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
BusinessCAR AND DRIVER

Ford Replenishes Chip Supply, Finishes Thousands of F-150 Pickups

Ford has received a new supply of semiconductor chips, ending a shortage that has caused major production stoppages this year across the auto industry. The chips will be installed on thousands of Ford F-series trucks that had been built and parked, waiting for the parts, in lots across several states.
CarsPosted by
Rental

Bobcat R2-Series E88 Compact Excavator

The 19,600-lb. E88 compact excavator is powered by a 65.4-gross-hp Bobcat Tier 4 turbocharged diesel engine and has up to a 14% increase in over-the-side lift capacity compared to the previous generation. Dig depth of 182 in. with a reach of 282.5 in. Comes with dual-flange track rollers, integrated counterweight,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Now Face Their Second-Worst Scenario?

Think back to one year ago. No one knew then whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines in development would actually work. Fortunately, several of them did. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) never experienced the worst-case scenario of their vaccines failing miserably. These companies have gone on to generate billions of dollars in sales for their respective vaccines, and hope to make a lot more money.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $224,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Textron were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

