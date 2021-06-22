Iowa Mold Tooling Co. Inc.

Enjoy drip coffee from a stunning design with the Café Appliances Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker. This smart coffee machine has built-in Wi-Fi that lets it work with the SmartHQ app, Alexa, and Google. You also get Voice-to-Brew controls. What’s more this coffee gadget is certified by the Specialty Coffee Association’s rigorous testing standards. Additionally, the 10-cup capacity lets you serve a group. With 4 unique brewing modes—including Gold, Light, Medium, and Bold—you’ll have the ideal strength for every roast and taste. There’s also an auto brew setting that lets you customize your coffee with parameters like temperature and strength. Furthermore, you can brew to your favorite temperature every time in a range of 185–205° F. Finally, the timeless design in colors like Stainless Steel, Matte Black, and Matte White gives your kitchen a warm, stylish look.