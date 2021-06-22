Maine approves converting rail line to trail around Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine has approved converting a rail line in Portland into a trail, moving the city one step closer to having a trail that loops around the peninsula. City officials said the state has agreed to the conversion of the Union Branch Corridor rail line into a multipurpose trail for bikes and pedestrians that would cover a three-quarter mile path. The $1.6 million project is also a part of a larger land deal authorized by the City Council on Monday, the Portland Press Herald reported.