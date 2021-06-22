Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Maine approves converting rail line to trail around Portland

By The Associated Press
Bangor Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine — Maine has approved converting a rail line in Portland into a trail, moving the city one step closer to having a trail that loops around the peninsula. City officials said the state has agreed to the conversion of the Union Branch Corridor rail line into a multipurpose trail for bikes and pedestrians that would cover a three-quarter mile path. The $1.6 million project is also a part of a larger land deal authorized by the City Council on Monday, the Portland Press Herald reported.

bangordailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Traffic
Local
Maine Traffic
Portland, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asphalt#City One#Cliff Island#Amenity#Union Branch Corridor#The City Council#The Portland Press Herald#City Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas special session brings election law back into spotlight

Texas lawmakers are being corralled back to Austin on Thursday for a special session that's expected to focus on hot-button conservative priorities and put the Lone Star State's battle over voting rights back in the national spotlight. Governor Greg Abbott unveiled an ambitious agenda about 24 hours before Thursday's special...
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy