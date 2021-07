PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Applications are now being accepted for up to $2 million in grants for organizations feeding the hungry in New Jersey. This is the second phase of the state's "Sustain and Serve" program. Organizations that have been ordering food from local restaurants and donating the meals to feed people who need it are once again eligible for big money. But the grant only applies to groups that have already been doing this, not those that want to start now.