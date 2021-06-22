3 Yogi-Approved Practices to Build Resilience

“If you have a kiddo that a teacher says ‘they can’t focus’ or that kind of thing, and you say ‘Yes he can, he plays with his favorite toys or video games for hours. It’s just things he doesn’t like to do that he can’t focus on.‘ That a lot of times is the first clue for me because kids with ADHD can focus if it’s something they are really interested in. It’s the every day things and the non-preferred activities that they have a hard time focusing on,” explains Amy Terry, the special education teacher for FE Miley Elementary when I asked her what sort of thing a parent should look for if they think their child might have Attention Deficit Disorder. During the course of our conversation, she mentioned all sorts of other things to watch for in looking for indications that a child could have ADHD including: poor handwriting, only hearing part of instructions, losing important things, disorganization, fidgeting or squirming constantly, making weird noises like humming or dinosaur sounds in situations where it’s not appropriate, careless mistakes, and poor impulse control.