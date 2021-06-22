Cancel
3 Yogi-Approved Practices to Build Resilience

By YJ Editors
Yoga Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenning letters to a greater, loving force helps me build resilience. Try it: Take a few moments to ground yourself with deep breaths and stillness. From this settled place, write a love note. Start it with Dear Source, God, Love, Natural Order… use whatever name resonates with you. Express your gratitude for miracles around you and within you—for a heart that beats on its own, for the majestic neurological system that protects and informs you, or for specific challenges you’ve overcome. List as many examples as you can in five minutes. Let this practice remind you how little your beautiful life requires your control or intervention. You’ve bounced back and grown from hardship before, and you will again, naturally. Cultivating awe and gratitude inspires peace in knowing you are supported now.

KidsMiami Herald

Mindfulness helps build happy, resilient children

Stop and smell the roses. Live in the present. Focus on what is important. These are all things we tell our kids to do — even though we may have trouble doing them ourselves. But what do those phrases mean? They sound good, but what are we really trying to...
Sherman, NYPost-Journal

Remain Resilient

SHERMAN — As the Sherman Central School Class of 2021 prepared to receive their diplomas, they were urged to find their purpose and passion, surround themselves with good people, remain resilient and have a “soft place to land” when life becomes difficult. Melissa Lyon, Erie County Department of Health director,...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Fostering Emotional Resilience by Practicing Self-Compassion

Emotional resilience, the capacity to adapt to adversity, trauma, and tragedy, can help people cope during times of uncertainty. Practicing self-compassion involves accepting one's shortcomings in a healthy way and can further develop emotional resilience. Ways to practice self-compassion include taking care of one's physical health, practicing mindfulness, and allowing...
YogaThrive Global

Allison Woodley: “Practice Self-love”

I used to be a perfect example of someone who was overly focused on just one area. I wanted to lose weight, fit into a size 0, and I thought that would make me happy. I thought that to do that I needed the perfect diet, to work out every day, twice a day, to always get 8–9 hours of sleep a night, and that if I did all that then I’d reach my goal — then I’d be happy. The problem was that no matter how hard I worked I couldn’t reach and maintain my goal weight. It was so frustrating, and it led to more self-resentment. I felt like such a failure. I was embarrassed to be the one friend, who was always on a diet but at the same time always looked the same and never changed!
Fitnessfoxcharleston.com

Energy Healing, EFT, and Tapping Into a Better You

Cyndi Dale is a speaker, healer, and business consultant, and the author of 27 books on energy medicine, intuition, and spirituality. Hear about EFT (Emotional Freedom Therapy and how the practice, similar to acupuncture without the needles, can help us feel more balanced and relaxed. For more information, visit: https://www.cyndidale.com.
Relationship AdviceMindBodyGreen

9 Steps To Healing Your Attachment Issues In Relationships

Kya has an anxious attachment style. She was immersed in upheaval as a child and had little TLC from her emotionally distant parents. The brutal ending of Kya's last relationship left her feeling more anxious and hopeless than ever. Her partner cheated on her, and she just can't get over the betrayal. Kya is tired of feeling clingy and worrying about being abandoned. She wants to feel strong and secure inside herself.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Understanding the Consequences of Having a Narcissistic Parent

A narcissistic parent may instill feelings of self-doubt, worthlessness, and a need to please others no matter what. Behavior that carries into adulthood could be uneasiness when things are calm or not expressing needs in a relationship. Speaking with a mental health professional may help adults with narcissistic parents to...
WorkoutsYoga Journal

NOW Mood Management

Exclusive content from Live Be Yoga presenting sponsor NOW®. Live Be Yoga Ambassador Trisha Fey Elizarde supports her mood throughout the day with supplements including Ashwagandha, Rhodiola, and NOW’s True Calm™ amino acid blend with B Vitamins and Valerian. NOW is the Official Supplement of the Live Be Yoga Experience....
Kidsbigsandymountaineer.com

Understanding ADHD

“If you have a kiddo that a teacher says ‘they can’t focus’ or that kind of thing, and you say ‘Yes he can, he plays with his favorite toys or video games for hours. It’s just things he doesn’t like to do that he can’t focus on.‘ That a lot of times is the first clue for me because kids with ADHD can focus if it’s something they are really interested in. It’s the every day things and the non-preferred activities that they have a hard time focusing on,” explains Amy Terry, the special education teacher for FE Miley Elementary when I asked her what sort of thing a parent should look for if they think their child might have Attention Deficit Disorder. During the course of our conversation, she mentioned all sorts of other things to watch for in looking for indications that a child could have ADHD including: poor handwriting, only hearing part of instructions, losing important things, disorganization, fidgeting or squirming constantly, making weird noises like humming or dinosaur sounds in situations where it’s not appropriate, careless mistakes, and poor impulse control.
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

How seniors can enhance mental health

No matter what age we are, living a life of purpose, connection and joy is critical for our physical and mental wellbeing. For older adults, a variety of obstacles like vision loss, social isolation, mobility problems and memory issues can make enjoying life more difficult. Why is it important for...
HealthThrive Global

Massage and Mental Health How can one help the other

Regardless of whether it’s through friendly mindfulness, knowing somebody with a psychological wellness issue, or encountering a difficult stretch yourself, emotional well-being is becoming a consistently pervasive piece of our cognizance. With 45% of Australians matured between 16-85 have experienced an emotional well-being issue in their life, it’s very no big surprise because our general public is getting more mindful.
KidsPosted by
Red Tricycle

A Hack to Foster Your Child’s Self-Awareness & Build Their Resilience

Anyone else feel a mild sense of panic at the word “resilience”?. You worry you aren’t doing enough to build your kid’s resilience. You worry you aren’t doing it right. You worry because the stakes are so high. You worry because you don’t even know the difference between “resilience” and “resiliency.” (Is there a difference?) And your kid quit T-ball after just one practice. And your kid cried after losing Parcheesi. And your kid just seems, well, flimsy.
Lifestylepsychologytoday.com

Why Our Brains Need the Outdoors

Outdoor time promotes psychological wellbeing and improves physical health, research suggests. Nature-based therapies, like wilderness therapy, might promote recovery from psychiatric disorders including depression and ADHD. Time in greenspace likely improves wellbeing through mechanisms including physical exercise and community building. This May, I went backpacking for six days along the...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Krisha Davies of Super Mumma: “Perinatal mental health should have a bigger focus as it impacts a whole family”

For me, perinatal mental health should have a bigger focus as it impacts a whole family. This isn’t just about the mother’s mental health but also the father and the children. Parents need more support to cope with the massive change that comes from having a child. Resources should be more readily available, discussions about other perinatal mental health illness should be more frequent and more focus needs to be given to the mothers mental health in the perinatal checks carried out.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Stuck in Your Own Mind: The Importance of Mental Health and 4 Tips to Achieve Peace of Mind

Are you aware of the intimate relationship between our psychology and our physiology?. While our bodies are trapped indoors, so too are our minds stuck with nowhere to go. Without exposure to the greater world, we’re not receiving fresh input, which can lead down a disastrous path to accelerate the deterioration of our minds and, ultimately, our bodies. Luckily, there’s still hope. Below, we’ll describe the importance of a healthy mind and provide you with four simple tips on how to preserve your mind’s wellbeing.
Mental Healthourcommunitynow.com

Body, Soul, Spirit, & Christian Therapy—No Way!

When talk therapy, willpower, and prayer isn't enough—Splankna Therapy. Let’s say that a person was in a life-threatening, near plane crash and as a result, developed a fear of flying. Their conscious mind can be supported in traditional “talk” counseling to work with that emotional trigger when it arises, but it’s exhausting. It takes a huge amount of emotional energy to talk yourself down from a growing panic attack.
psychologytoday.com

Self-Esteem and the Frog-Pond Effect

Self-concept and self-esteem are determined, in part, by making social comparisons. High self-esteem from being, for instance, an attractive person among average-looking people is called the big-fish-little-pond effect. High self-esteem from being, say, an extremely attractive person in a group of unattractive people is called the huge-fish-tiny-pond effect. An article...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Pandemic Hangover

Life for all of us changed in more ways than one. Month after month, our levels of tolerance and resilience continue to be challenged. For some, life became simpler as a result of the new boundaries put in place. Those who constantly battled FOMO or social anxiety seemed to appreciate the decrease in pressure and comfort provided by the societal constraints of Covid-19. Others experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression as they watched their connections, roles, and structure diminish.

