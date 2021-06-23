The Allen Farmhaus: A Unique Setting for Your Texas Wedding

Courtesy of The Allen Farmhaus Instagram page

Imagine the perfect wedding. The setting is a picturesque barn, complete with sliding barn doors. You're surrounded by your closest friends and family all around you as you say, "I do." It's an idyllic scene that only gets better when it comes to planning for your event at Allen Farmhaus.

My daughter was a princess on her wedding day.

Everything was close to, or even right at perfection on her special day.

It doesn't seem like barely 2 weeks have gone by since her wedding day, but she always says that she's still over the moon every time I talk to her.

The venue

The Allen Farmhaus brings a fresh perspective to vintage charm without comparison. Nestled on 52 acres of rolling hayfields right outside New Braunfels, Texas, this venue offers an unparalleled setting for the perfect wedding day.

This location provides a fresh perspective on vintage charm with its majestic 300-year-old oak tree and unobstructed view of land miles away.

The reception barn features sliding barn doors throughout the space that provide a clear line of site straight through the structure. The attention to deatil and the focus on bringing outdoors, in, has never been so well captured.

Courtesy of The Allen Farmhaus Instagram page

A dad's point of view

Total transparency here, no holds barred.

The venue was super easy to find, and is we were able to drive right up to the front. There is ample parking for sure. The rustic charm is evident even before entering the actual compound and making you feel almost as if you've stepped back in time.

At first glance, it's pretty easy to see why The Allen Farmhaus has received a "Couple's Choice Award" from 2017-2020 and dozens of great reviews.

The signage and wedding planners guided us to the groom's and bride's ready rooms right away. Both were easily accessible and were decorated with the same attention to detail that the pictures had shown.

The groom's area was set up with an open space for chatting, a ping-pong table, and a pool table for those last-minute jitters. I honestly had never been to a groom's area that looked at felt the way this one did, and I must say it was excellent.

Wicked cool.

My wife and I went over to the bride's area and were greeted with the same hospitality as we were in the groom's area. The bridal party ready area was actually a 2 room "house," which was at one time the main house on the grounds. Wooden floors, beautiful appointments, and of course, air conditioning because we are in Texas.

Courtesy of Rick Martinez, author

The ceremony

Once we got closer to the actual ceremony, the staff, planners, and owners of Allen Farmhaus assured us everything was "on time-on target." Cassie, one of the co-owners, ferried my daughter (the bride) and me to the alter via a shaded golf cart.

The open-air chapel is breathtaking. With stained glass doors and restored antique church pews, the ambiance they've managed to create here is second to none.

As soon as the ceremony ended, the staff ushered all guests to the reception area. At the same time, family, bridal parties, and photographers stayed back for some incredible photos before the after-party began.

Courtesy of The Allen Farmhaus Instagram page

The reception

I imagine this was a traditional barn in the old days, where horses and cattle lived and chilled.

Nowadays, this unique 100-foot long barn was the perfect setting for a wedding reception. While the doors are designed to slide open to create an ample, open air space, we elected to keep them closed due to the outside temps.

The barn serves as a blank canvas for the hosts to decorate by their vision for the event.

Take advantage of the barn's height as well, using our hanging cast iron baskets and wooden installations to display greenery, florals pop of color, or additional soft lighting above the dance floor and reception area.

The custom-made reclaimed wood reception tables bring a natural element to the modern reception barn, softening the space and creating a romantic ambiance. The dark wood reception chairs add sophistication to the barn, combining all elements to make our Reception Barn an area that can bring any vision for an event to fruition.

Courtesy of The Allen Farmhaus Instagram page

The final word

I'm going to be honest, while there was an army of folks helping to make this a special day, I give tons of credit to Cassie Kraft, one of the founders and creators of this unique venue.

If you're looking for a legit Texas wedding, then I'd say look no further than Allen Farmhaus.

