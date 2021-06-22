Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberg, OR

Fundraiser gains steam after Newberg man killed

By Ryan Clarke
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 16 days ago

Kyle Kincaid of Newberg was a nurse, husband, father and community member who died June 19 in a motorcycle accident.

A Newberg man died in a motorcycle accident last week, and an effort has begun to raise funds for the family he left behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVb3V_0acOKi4700

Kyle Kincaid passed away on June 19, leaving behind a grieving wife, Kristin, and two young sons. Kincaid was a nurse at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland and, before that, Providence Newberg Medical Center.

Now, in the wake of this tragedy, a family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Kincaid's family. Kincaid is the son of former George Fox University employee Nadine Kincaid, and a small memorial has been erected on the campus with candles, photos and flowers. According to her Facebook page, a private burial will be held this week, followed by a memorial service later this summer.

Attempts to track down the details of his death were not successful by press time.

"Kyle worked at Legacy Emanuel as a nurse for 10 years," Ashley Kelso, who set up the GoFundMe page, wrote in the fundraiser's description. "While Kyle wasn't caring for his patients at work, he was caring for his family and friends. He was the most giving, friendly, loving person you could be around. Kyle made everyone feel like you were his best friend.

"If you needed help, you could call Kyle and he'd drop everything he was doing and come dig you out of a ditch with a smile on his face. The hole in our hearts is indescribable. Kyle loved helping others, wakeboarding, hunting and most of all spending time with his beautiful wife and baby boys."

Kincaid was the sole provider for his family and his death creates financial uncertainty for a family already navigating the pain of losing its patriarch.

"If you ever got the chance to meet this wonderful man, you know these words do no justice," Kelso wrote. "Now Kristin needs our help, and in honor of Kyle's giving spirit, I urge you to give whatever you can to help his wife and two boys … We greatly appreciate all your love, support and prayers."

A number of Kincaid's friends and colleagues left messages of support for the family and devastation over Kincaid's death, which has impacted the communities he'd worked and lived in over the years.

"Kyle was one of a kind," Kristin Gawley wrote. "He was our rock during a difficult time. So much so, we all became friends. The love for his family was immeasurable. He talked of them every chance he could get. Kind, caring, compassionate and thoughtful.

"His mischievous antics and funny stories had us rolling in the hospital room. He truly cared. He knew what we needed before we needed it. It wasn't just a job. It was his calling. The world was a better place with him in it. I will forever cherish my memories."

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe effort can do so at gofund.me/97da19f6. As of Tuesday afternoon, June 22, the fund had raised more than $40,000 of the $100,000 goal.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
617
Followers
3K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
Newberg, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Accidents
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Charity#Legacy Emanuel Hospital#George Fox University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Charities
Related
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Dedicate a Relay For Life luminaria

The local in-person fundraiser was canceled, but people may honor those affected by cancer. Although Jefferson County Relay For Life leaders have decided not to hold an in-person fundraising event this year, they want to honor those who have been touched by cancer. Supporters may dedicate a luminaria to a...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Letters to the Editor: July 8, 2021

The Times publishes reader letters on sea otters, the Portland Trail Blazers and Fred Meyer. Moving to Oregon, I was in awe of the natural beauty here. Living in Beaverton, bare hours away from mountains to one side and the coast on the other, was a dream come true. When I visited Cannon Beach for the first time, I didn't think twice about the sea creatures I could or couldn't see from shore, and I didn't see the devastation that was occurring beneath the surface of our ocean.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Suit: Child pushed down stairs at Portland's Faubion School

A new lawsuit seeks nearly a half-million dollars from Portland Public Schools over the alleged incident. A new lawsuit accuses Portland Public Schools of negligence after a student was allegedly pushed down a flight of stairs — when the watchful eyes of teachers and staff were apparently looking elsewhere. The...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Looking ahead at Love INC

The new executive director looks to develop Love INC's infrastructure so it supports the nonprofit's growth. Ryan Smith of Woodburn wears a plastic band with 22 stars on it around his wrist as a reminder of something he is passionate about – mental health and suicides. According to the Military...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Ellis Dee Skidmore

October 29, 1921 - June 28, 2021~ Commander Ellis Dee Skidmore U.S. Navy (retired) of Madras, Oregon, died on June 28, 2021. He was 99 years old. Commander Ellis Dee Skidmore U.S. Navy (retired) of Madras, Oregon, died on June 28, 2021. He was 99 years old. He was born to George and Ethel Skidmore on October 29, 1921, in Curtain, Oregon. He served 23 years in the Navy retiring on October 31, 1962. His medals and honors during his service included: the Good Conduct medal; American Defense Service medal, with star; National Defense Service medal; World War II Victory medal; Korean Presidential Unit citation; Korean Service medal, with 4 stars; United Nations Service medal; American Campaign medal.
Crook County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

1946: Seven arrested for cabin break-in

Crook County area dealt with multiple fires during this week in 1926 and in 1971. Nine fires in the Ochoco National Forest this season are recorded in the local office of the United States forestry service to date, according to A. Donnelly, assistant supervisor and fire dispatcher for the forest. The total acreage burned is 19 acres, the fires being principally in the Snow Mountain district close to Burns, where it is extremely dry.
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

A space for everyone to shine

The Prineville Music Theater Camp will perform Roald Dahl's 'Willy Wonka Jr.' on July 16 and 17, and this marks its 12th year. Now in the 12th season of bringing smiles to local audiences, the Prineville Music Theater Camp will perform Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka Jr." on July 16 and 17.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon's golden bottle hunt

Stewards of the Oregon Bottle Bill celebrate its 50th birthday with a treasure hunt, hiding six golden bottles in parks around the state. Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative has initiated a treasure hunt that takes place from Wednesday, July 7, through Sunday, July 11. OBRC is the not-for-profit cooperative that serves...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Hops partner with Lam Research to honor local citizens

The partnership seeks 'Community Champions' who have shown the true spirit of empathy and human kindness. The Hillsboro Hops announced Wednesday, July 7, a new partnership with tech company Lam Research to recognize individuals who have stepped up to support others and make a difference in the community. "These Community...
West Linn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Cougar spotted in West Linn neighborhood

Dept. of Fish and Wildlife: 'This situation is not a human safety concern and it's not unusual.'. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received a report of a cougar sighting in West Linn Tuesday, July 6. "This situation is not a human safety concern and it's not unusual," ODFW...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Police arrest 'Moto Bandit' for Clackamas County burglaries

Establishments hit included Philadelphia's Steaks and Hoagies in West Linn. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office investigators and officers from the Portland Police Bureau last week arrested Dusty Dow Baker, who became known as the Moto Bandit after allegedly burglarizing several restaurants in Clackamas County — including Philadelphia's Steaks and Hoagies in West Linn — earlier this spring.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Weekend win for Waterfront Blues Festival

The live event returned July 1-5, bringing live music back to Portland to a limited audience.Portland's musical community rejoiced over the July 4 weekend as hundreds gathered for the return of the Waterfront Blues Festival, which was canceled last year due to public health guidelines. Starting with a charity concert featuring Curtis Salgado on Thursday, July 1, fans sat in socially distanced seating pods as they enjoyed performances July 1 through Monday, July 5 at The Lot at Zidell Yards, just upriver from the usual venue, Waterfront Park. Fans were delighted to see the festival's return — and the return...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon minimum wage jumps to $14 an hour in Portland area

Entry-level workers in the metro area just got a 75-cent raise, but those outside the Portland region will make less. Effective July 1, workers in the Portland metropolitan area who earn minimum wage will now make $14 an hour, up from $13.25. In the so-called standard counties like Deschutes, Hood...

Comments / 0

Community Policy