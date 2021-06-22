Fundraiser gains steam after Newberg man killed

Kyle Kincaid of Newberg was a nurse, husband, father and community member who died June 19 in a motorcycle accident.

A Newberg man died in a motorcycle accident last week, and an effort has begun to raise funds for the family he left behind.

Kyle Kincaid passed away on June 19, leaving behind a grieving wife, Kristin, and two young sons. Kincaid was a nurse at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland and, before that, Providence Newberg Medical Center.

Now, in the wake of this tragedy, a family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Kincaid's family. Kincaid is the son of former George Fox University employee Nadine Kincaid, and a small memorial has been erected on the campus with candles, photos and flowers. According to her Facebook page, a private burial will be held this week, followed by a memorial service later this summer.

Attempts to track down the details of his death were not successful by press time.

"Kyle worked at Legacy Emanuel as a nurse for 10 years," Ashley Kelso, who set up the GoFundMe page, wrote in the fundraiser's description. "While Kyle wasn't caring for his patients at work, he was caring for his family and friends. He was the most giving, friendly, loving person you could be around. Kyle made everyone feel like you were his best friend.

"If you needed help, you could call Kyle and he'd drop everything he was doing and come dig you out of a ditch with a smile on his face. The hole in our hearts is indescribable. Kyle loved helping others, wakeboarding, hunting and most of all spending time with his beautiful wife and baby boys."

Kincaid was the sole provider for his family and his death creates financial uncertainty for a family already navigating the pain of losing its patriarch.

"If you ever got the chance to meet this wonderful man, you know these words do no justice," Kelso wrote. "Now Kristin needs our help, and in honor of Kyle's giving spirit, I urge you to give whatever you can to help his wife and two boys … We greatly appreciate all your love, support and prayers."

A number of Kincaid's friends and colleagues left messages of support for the family and devastation over Kincaid's death, which has impacted the communities he'd worked and lived in over the years.

"Kyle was one of a kind," Kristin Gawley wrote. "He was our rock during a difficult time. So much so, we all became friends. The love for his family was immeasurable. He talked of them every chance he could get. Kind, caring, compassionate and thoughtful.

"His mischievous antics and funny stories had us rolling in the hospital room. He truly cared. He knew what we needed before we needed it. It wasn't just a job. It was his calling. The world was a better place with him in it. I will forever cherish my memories."

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe effort can do so at gofund.me/97da19f6. As of Tuesday afternoon, June 22, the fund had raised more than $40,000 of the $100,000 goal.