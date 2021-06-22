Fire near Warm Springs Fish Hatchery suspicious

Officials suspect arson as the cause of Monday evening fish hatchery grade fire

Officials are conducting an arson investigation on the Warm Springs Reservation.

A press release from Warm Springs Tribal Police Department reports dispatch receiving a report on the evening of Monday, June 21 of a brush fire that was burning near the Warm Springs Fish Hatchery off Highway 3, near milepost 12. The WSTPD dispatched units to assist in traffic control in support of the firefighting effort.

Bureau of Indian Affairs and Tribal firefighting crews were able to quickly contain the fire to approximately 45 acres. Once the scene became stable, a preliminary fire cause investigation was conducted. The initial determination was that the fire start was suspicious in nature.

A detective for the WSTPD was dispatched to work with the fire investigators on this incident, and the detective reported back that they concurred with the initial evaluation of a suspicious fire and possible arson event.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified, as the crime of arson in Indian Country is a federal offense.

"Due to the adverse fire conditions, we will do everything needed to arrest people intentionally starting fires and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Warm Springs Chief of Police Bill Elliott stated in the press release. "In order to provide for the safety of people living in the rural areas that might be adversely affected by this crime, the WSTPD will be increasing patrols in these areas."

The police department is also putting out an appeal to the public for any information concerning anyone who might be lighting fires on this reservation. If anyone has any information concerning this or other crimes on the Warm Springs Reservation, please call the tip line at 541-553-2202.