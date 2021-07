DALLAS – Further review of a proposed 12-team college football playoff was approved by the playoff’s board of managers on Tuesday. “Having heard the presentation made today by the working group, along with the management committee that joined us for today’s meeting, the board has authorized the management committee to begin a summer review phase that will engage other important voices in this matter,” said Mark Keenum, Mississippi State University President and Chairman of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. “These include many people on our campuses, such as student-athletes, athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives, coaches, and university presidents and chancellors. Their opinions are important, and we want to hear them.