Stripped of power, local health boards grapple with new law

By Admin
explorebigsky.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/22/21. On May 7, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 257, effectively removing the ability of local health boards across the state to enforce laws that affect the wellbeing of businesses, including business hour restrictions and mask mandates implemented during the pandemic. However, health boards are now grappling with the task of carrying out their jobs while also trying to understand what the law actually does or doesn’t allow them to do.

www.explorebigsky.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grappling#House
