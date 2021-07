PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have released the mug shot for the man accused of taking twins after allegedly stealing an SUV in Phoenix on Saturday. An Amber Alert was canceled after two 1-year-old twins were found safe after being taken from the vehicle. Hours after Havanna and Joseph Shackleford went missing, Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said they were found safe in the area of Seventh Avenue and Buckeye Road. The toddlers are with family now. The suspect, 30-year-old Eddie Jones, is in custody, Williams said.