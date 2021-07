A Fox News host claimed white people are “being marginalised” as schools take steps to teach “critical race theory”, while another suggested racism was not an issue in the US because Barack Obama had been president.Speaking on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, Brian Kilmeade suggested that critical race theory - which is being widely debated and is based around the idea that racism is a social construct - meant damaging white culture, although he did not define what he understood by either critical race theory or white culture.“They’re not acknowledging any improvement in our culture, the gains made, how we...