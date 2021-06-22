Backxwash, 'Burn To Ashes'

In 1984 I paid Waldo Cantu $6,000.00 for my land and over the next several years I built my adobe house in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by sagebrush, coyotes and the wind. I planned my bedroom window so I could see 200 miles to Peña Blanca in Colorado, and made my crew move the living room window frame up and down, right and left, until I framed Taos Mountain just as I wanted to see it from my kitchen table for the rest of my life. I incorporated adobe technologies I learned in Egypt, Mexico; from examining ruins all over the Southwest; from working in Hispanic and Native villages of New Mexico, restoring historic buildings - but mostly from decades of construction sites. I made my house a tactile diary of my life with the living earth, an autobiography in mud made from the land where it stands.