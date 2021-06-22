Cancel
Backxwash, 'Burn To Ashes'

By Lars Gotrich
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBackxwash doesn't just want to burn down the world; she sticks around long enough to make sure the embers of her enemies have faded to grey. With the blessing of fellow Montreal artists Godspeed You! Black Emperor, the apocalyptic blitz of "Burn to Ashes" prominently samples "World Police and Friendly Fire" from Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven. The screeching feedback and fervid strings loop like a sublime siren as Backxwash barks and cackles a list of grievances against the demons that haunt her and the world that rejects her. A bleak ending to I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dress to be sure, but a sonic onslaught that plots vengeance.

