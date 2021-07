While we are about to see the focus on Marvel switch from its Disney+ series to the arrival of Black Widow as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to arrive in theaters in over two years, that doesn't mean that that we are about to forget about some of the upcoming new series that are heading our way next year. With Marvel using the Disney+ platform to really play around with formats that would not have been possible on the big screen. We have seen WandaVision's semi-sitcom format, Loki working as a time-travel mystery thriller, and coming up we have the half-hour legal comedy of She-Hulk. According to new reports, it looks like we are about to get more than one villain in the in the series with the suggestion that the series will bring The Wrecking Crew into the MCU.