Real-Life Supervillain Greg Abbott Just Vetoed a Bipartisan Anti-Animal Cruelty Bill
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has done a lot of truly terrible things. Between refusing to implement basic safety measures to protect his constituents from COVID-19, enacting a uniquely pernicious anti-abortion law, trying to keep schoolchildren from learning that racism exists and is bad, and spending $250 million in disaster relief funds on a border wall while Texans suffer from an electrical grid crisis leaving them without air conditioning in the middle of summer, Abbott doesn’t have to do any extra work to convince us he’s a real-life supervillain. And yet he’s still trying.www.themarysue.com